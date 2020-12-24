The COVID-19 is changing Christmas for all of us but we need to remember the “reason for the season” and celebrate the birth of Jesus in some special way. I count my blessings every night and I am blessed that I am in good health, have a good comfortable home and plenty of food in my freezer. Not everyone can say that. I also appreciate the people who check on me to be sure I am OK.
Since I can’t get out, I put my phone to good use,. You can do that also and cheer someone up.
I talked with Alan Garrison and asked about his mother Joy, who he said was doing well.
I called Barb VanDegrift to see how she and Ed were doing and also to get an update on our friend Linda Graver. Linda is in the Carlton Home for rehab and hopefully can go home soon. We hope she gets home soon.
Prayers go out to Elliot and Wade Gile. Eliot is in the Williamsport Hospital in serious condition and Wade needs prayers as he sits with him.
Iva White is in Broad Acres for rehab. Our healing prayers go to her and hopefully she can be home soon.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ben Copp. Ben has been a longtime friend of ours and I have nice memories of him and his family.
A few members of the Smith family gathered at Steve and Krista Hand’s on Saturday evening, but it was sad that we could not have our usual big family gathering. Thank you Krista for keeping the tradition going.
Jeannette Comstock called on Pete Finch and he said he is doing well, with good days and bad days since his wife Barb passed. We will keep you in our prayers, Pete.
Should I even mention the snow? We had almost forgot what a big snowstorm was. I think most have got plowed or shoveled out by now. I talked with my four-year old great–grandson in Montana and told him we had a lot of snow. He said “How much?” I told him that if I stood in it, it was as high as my legs are long. He said “Wow, that is deep.”
Have a good week and merry Christmas to all my reader friends.