The Williamson History Club announces the start of a Hometown Hero Program to honor local military personnel.
“This program will look to honor those that have and are still serving our country in one of the branches of the military, and that are local to Millerton, Tioga or Lawrenceville,” reads a post on the History Club’s Facebook page.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28 and spots will be limited based on the number of utility poles in each town. Banners will be hung around Memorial Day running along Main Street in all three towns and will be standing until just after Veterans Day.
The cost of the banners is $210.
Applications can be picked up at those three local post offices or printed by visiting the Google Docs link on the club’s Facebook page.
For questions or more information, contact Jordan Collum at Jordan.collum@ntiogasd.org.