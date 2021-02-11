The goal of the 2021 Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project titled “Woodpecker Lips” is to provide opportunities for women to write, perform, direct and tell local stories meaningful to community theater audiences.
A series of three free workshops are being held for aspiring and experienced writers.
The first, “Intro to Monologue Writing” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 via Zoom. There will also be two feedback workshops. The participating writers will determine the dates, times and whether the feedback workshops will be held online or in-person in Wellsboro. During the feedback workshops, the writers will give helpful input about each other’s monologues in progress.
Through the upcoming workshop, each participating writer will develop an original monologue about a living or historical local or Pennsylvania woman.
The deadline to register for the Feb. 27 workshop is Friday, Feb. 19. Before writers register, they are asked to watch a video about the overall project and workshop and complete an online application. Both can be found on the Hamilton-Gibson website at https://www.hamiltongibson.org.
During the Feb. 27 workshop, Lilace Guignard will talk about the elements of a stand-alone monologue and how to create one. Through discussion and group activities, the writers will choose their topics and begin the process of character development. Writers can come up with their own idea about the woman they would like to research or can choose from a list.
“Since the Feb. 27 workshop is the only instructional one, writers that miss the Feb. 19 deadline can’t join in later,” said Guignard.
Those with questions about the workshops or the Zoom format can email Guignard at lilacemellin@gmail.com.
Jessie Thompson is the producer of “Woodpecker Lips,” the 2021 HG Women’s Project, which will end with performances of the original monologues created by the writers at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, 6 and 7.
Thompson is leading the free Director’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. It will be held online or in Wellsboro at a location to be announced. This workshop is for adult women interested in directing a monologue for the November production and for actors. To register for this workshop, email Thompson at woodpeckerlips2021@gmail.com or call the HG office at 570-724-2079.
Auditions for actors will be in August/September or, actors can submit a one to two-minute video monologue and send it to woodpeckerlips2021@gmail.com.