Members of the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association held the monthly meeting Saturday, July 31, at the DCNR Pavilion, Wellsboro. The meeting featured barbecued chicken prepared by President Anne Alexander and informative program on the development of the tanning and coal mining industries and the impact on the economy of Tioga County by member Bob Ross.
Ross explained how the two major industries impacted area streams and animal habitats. He mentioned in particular the success of the Babb Creek acid reduction program which utilizes limestone and natural settling ponds to lower acidity in the stream, making it habitable for plants and fish to thrive.
Tom Socha, chairman of the Nessmuk Conservation/Stewardship Award, asked members to nominate fellow members who have implemented conservation on their woodlands and have shown outstanding leadership in TCWOA activities.
Alexander also asked members to help at the Tioga County Fair Aug. 9-14. Participation in the fair will give members an opportunity to meet other county landowners and evaluate their woodland needs.
Through Alexander’s efforts, the association was awarded a grant from the Lorax foundation which would enable them to sponsor county-wide conservation outreach activities. The group investigated providing funds to promote several community-wide activities such as the Tioga County Sixth Grade Youth Day and several 4-H Penn State Extension operated activities.
On Aug. 15 at 1 p.m., the association will join with the general public to hear a reading of the book, “When Everything Beyond the Walls is Wild,” by author Lilace Guignard at the Hills Creek Amphitheater.
On Sept. 4, the group has been invited to participate in the annual Cowanesque Lake clean-up, time to be announced.