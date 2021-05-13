Members and the public are invited to a meeting of the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association at noon this Sunday, May 16, at the Asaph picnic pavilion located at the south end of the Asaph Wild Area. Watch for the association signs.
Members are asked to bring a dish to pass. Hot dogs and fixings will be provided by hosts, Tom and Maureen Socha.
Association President Anne Alexander will introduce the program presenter, Chris Firestone, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources botanist, at 1 p.m. who will lead those attending on a plant walk. Firestone will point out spring woodland plants and flowers with special emphasis on those with medicinal and edible value.
In case you are worried about the hiking terrain, Firestone has assured us that the hike is along a manageable trail suitable for all abilities.
For RSVPs and more information concerning the Tioga Woodland Owners Association, contact Alexander at 570-279-7074.