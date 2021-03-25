Driven by the thought of pancakes slathered with locally-produced maple syrup, members of the Tioga County Woodland Owners group joined hundreds of visitors who went searching for the local nectar among three area producers: Brookfield Maple Products, Sunrise Maple and Patterson Farms last Saturday, March 20.
The group met early for breakfast at Home Comfort Restaurant in Westfield enjoying lively conversation and wonderful food before beginning their journey. Some of the members speculated that next year they would consider undertaking a limited syrup production project.