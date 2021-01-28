A New Year is filled with the promise of positive change and promises to oneself.
“As our community continues to recover from business and school closures due to COVID-19, we are encouraging our members and the community as a whole to think about their physical and mental health in 2021,” said Chad Eberhart, RVR YMCA CEO. “Whether it’s your morning yoga or your lunchtime run, we are encouraging children and adults alike to focus on returning to routines that get you moving.”
“Your health is your best defense in a number of scenarios,” said Mandy Minnella, RVR YMCA marketing coordinator. “According to a 2019 article in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, regular exercise can improve your immune response, lower illness risk and reduce inflammation.”
Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The Y can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.
The RVR YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using its facility, such as spacing out equipment and using an electrostatic sprayer, daily temperature checks, requiring masks, offering hand sanitizer, and social distancing during group exercise classes.
At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facilities yet, so it is offering Virtual Group Exercise classes live to members. With more than 30 weekly classes there are options for all fitness levels including yoga, Silver Sneakers, zumba, Bootcamp, Insanity and more.
To learn more about the Y’s efforts to keep you healthy, active and safe, visit www.rvrymca.org.