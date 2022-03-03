Before the pandemic hit, I trained students from St. Tikhon’s Seminary in Clinical Pastoral Education, helping them to become good chaplains in hospital, nursing facilities and the parishes. Each year, I would ask the students — who were mostly in their 20s, some older — “How will you die?” and “When will you die?”

For you do choose how and when, it is truly a mystery of humanity. I, for example, have a proclivity to cancer and falling off mountains. I also will wait until everyone leaves so I can die in peace. It’s both a guy thing, and an introvert thing.

To be a good pastor, you need to be aware of your own mortality as you approach those in hospitals and nursing homes who may be sitting at death’s door and the families of those who have just passed in the ER. But as I’ve learned, as a person of faith, I must be conscious of not seeming callous, and offer the usual cheap platitudes to someone in their pain.

In Ash Wednesday’s celebration, we really look death in the face. The spreading of ashes and the ultimate day of confession — the Christian Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement — is when we acknowledge that we are truly mortal. Dust and ashes.

At the age of 40 — a greenhorn at ministry — I spent my diaconal year as a chaplain at Hershey Medical Center and a nursing home.

I remember driving one beautiful spring day through the wonderful corn fields of Pennsylvania Dutch country. Now I don’t dream at night or at least I don’t remember dreams, but this bright spring day, as I was driving through the country where my Pennsylvania Dutch families came from to that nursing home, I had to pull off the road.

Something had come to me in the night which I didn’t view in my consciousness until that morning. As I drove to this nursing home in Pennsylvania Dutch country, I came to realize that these here are my fathers, my uncles, my cousins, these patients were me — waiting to die. In that moment of recognition, I faced my own mortality, even as my own father died when I was 18. “Dust thou art and..”

This is what Ash Wednesday is about, and on what we reflect during our Lenten journey in the wilderness with Christ.

How will you die? When will you die? And can you face your mortality?