TIOGA — The Cowanesque Valley Indians found themselves down nine points heading into the fourth quarter against the Williamson Warriors (0-5) basketball team on Monday, Jan. 25, but an inspired performance from senior Ben Cooper propelled them to their second win of the 2021 season.
“Flat-out, Ben is playing like a senior, hands down,” Cowanesque Valley Indians Basketball Head Coach Jason Fry said. “He’s given us offense, defense and heart. He plays like there’s no tomorrow and I hope he gets all of the credit he deserves.”
The Indians played most of the night from behind, but the resilience of Cooper and his calm, cool demeanor helped them to rally back late.
In the first quarter, the Warriors got out to a 19-10 lead on the back of balanced scoring. Five players scored for Williamson with freshman Kristian Mizdail leading the charge with seven first quarter points.
They continued to build their lead heading into halftime and looked sharp on offense, scoring 32 points and holding a seven-point advantage over the Indians.
Even in the third quarter, the Warriors looked poised to come out with their first win of the season, but the grit and determination showed for the Indians, who never at any point looked fazed by the growing lead.
Cooper secured a rebound and muscled his way for a basket as the third quarter buzzer rang and from that point on, he took over for the Indians.
“I just do it,” Copper explained. “I don’t really know what I’m doing, but I just always tell myself that I can do it the best way I can.”
He followed the putback up with a dazzling 15-point fourth quarter where he knocked down four field goals and went 7-8 from the free throw line as the Indians chipped away at the lead.
“It was a little close for comfort,” Cooper said. “I try not to get too happy because the game is still going, but it was great.”
With only about two minutes left, Cooper hit a shot from the charity stripe that gave his team a four-point lead and after a stoic and emotionless quarter gave a quick jump and a fist-pump to his team that he helped carry to a win.
“He’s just putting time in the gym this summer,” Fry said. “We worked on a lot of stuff and it’s off right now as you can see in the results.”
Even as CV slowly put the game away, the Warriors never quit. An old-fashioned three-point play by Tristian Parker the score was cut down to two points late.
But after a made free throw and some missed opportunities, Williamson only had a prayer left to throw up. Mizdail launched a shot from beyond half court as time expired that the entire home-gym thought merited a foul, but the referee waved it off and called the game a 56-53 win for the Indians in an emotional comeback win.
Cooper poured in 31 points in the effort and was nearly unstoppable throughout the night. From offensive rebounds to deflected passes, the high-level of intensity of his play was in display in full force throughout the evening.
Also chipping in double-digit scoring was senior Maguire Painter who scored 12 in the effort. Tucker St. Peter added five including two big shots in the fourth quarter and Gage Tilton added four points.
The Warriors were led by Parker who scored 13 points including some big shots in the fourth quarter and Mizdail who added 12 points.
CV was back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 27 when they hosted the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers.
The Warriors next contest is a road game against the undefeated North Penn-Liberty Mounties on Thursday, Jan. 28.