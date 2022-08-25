A four team scrimmage kicked off early on Saturday Aug. 20.

Between the teams of Towanda, Port Allegany, Coudersport and Cowanesque Valley, each team practiced ten defensive and offensive plays in a rotational manner.

First up was Towanda versus Cowanesque and Coudersport versus Port Allegany for the first set of plays. Then teams swapped places. Coudersport versus Towanda and Cowanesque versus Port Allegany. For the final few sets, Coudersport faced off against Cowanesque and Port Allegany took on Towanda.

Despite difficulties on the field last season, Towanda seems to be coming back with a stronger offense this year. The Cowanesque Valley team is operating under the guidance of a new coach and focusing more on team cohesiveness and growth compared to last season.

Coudersport seems to be playing fairly solid in both the offensive and defensive positions this season, with an almost 50-50 split between returners and newcoming players.

Port Allegany is focusing on team chemistry on the field with a strength in their runners.

The coaches all shared a hopeful outlook for their team this season, each team concentrating on different strengths and working to iron out any weak areas before their first games come around.

Port Allegany coach Justin Bienkowski commented on how the Gators are approaching this season a little different than usual.

“As far as the chemistry for the team, these guys have been together since January when they were together in other sports. We’ve been in the weight room in the off-season and all the success we were able to have is because of them. Our team chemistry is better than it’s ever been.

“We’re just going to execute and practice for perfection, even if we’ll never be perfect, we’re always going to coach and play the best we can. We’re going to really focus on fixing our mistakes and trying not to make the same mistakes twice.

“We’re going to be week-to-week in game season and as the season goes, we’ll be looking at the positive and negatives and putting the best 11 guys out on the field at a time.”

Coudersport coach Frank Brown is also focusing deeply on team chemistry, especially with this season’s team having 18 returning lettermen and 13 newcomers, but his approach for this season is on heavy defense ideally hoping to run a 70-30 split between run and pass to stabilize and maintain line control.

“Since our summer workout started, we started with 7-on-7 practices and scrimmages and you can see that the returners were helping the new guys a lot. Our team is starting to come together and the depth charts are starting to get set.

“Today was a good chance for everyone to get out on the field and show what they can do but now it’s always going to be our best 11 on the field.

“Offensively, our quarterback position is Gavyn Ayers and he’s a returning junior that came in last year. He leads from the huddle out and he’s a skill position player. We also have a few returners who bring a strong downhill running style to the field. We’re in good shape offensively.

“For our line, we only have one returning player which is Cooper Rossman and he leads that line. So anything good we do, it’s going to be through those returning leaders and that line. The success or failure of the season is going to be based on whoever controls the line of scrimmage.”

With the Cowanesque Indians receiving a new coach for this season, a lot has changed, but coach Joe Leonard wants to build off of what already seemed to work for the Indians.

“We have two returning seniors, but we’re still young and learning and trying to build off of what coach Schmitt did. They have excellent synergy on the field and our theme this year is to do something good everyday. Their attitudes are excellent and the work ethic is second to none.

“Our runners are going to be a key point, but right now everybody is showing tremendous efforts. Our system is a little different than last year, but we’re going to keep building up the momentum.

“The team did some really great things in this scrimmage. I think as a coach, there’s things I can further implement with this new system we’re learning. The players will run what we tell them, we just have to tell them how.

“I think this season is going to be really successful for us. The success factor isn’t wins and loses and much as it is having good development and growth as players and as individuals in this community. Win or lose you don’t get beat.”

The coaches all share a confidence in their players and the skills and abilities on the field, and each team has a different focus, be in running, defense, offense, or even just getting good passes up and down the field.

This Friday Aug. 26 marks the first games for all four teams.

Cowanesque Valley will head to Northwest Area for their first conference game at 7 p.m.

The Coudersport team will be away at Keystone for a non-conference game at 7 p.m.

Port Allegany will be away to take on Ridgway/Johnsonburg at 7 p.m.

The Towanda Knights will face off against the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers at home at 7 p.m.