It was a good day for Cowanesque Valley at the District IV Cross-country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Kristian Mizdail took home a silver medal, leading three boys into the top 10 in the Class AA race, while in the girls’ Class AA race Tori Stratton put together a career run to earn a state spot.

Mizdail finished strong, going from sixth to second in the final mile to lead the Indians.

“I came in hoping to get second,” said Mizdail. “That was definitely a goal coming into the race.”

He ran at the back of the first pack and he made his move on the final hill. Coming down the final incline he moved into second, and outlasted the rest of the pack for the final 800 meters to the finish line.

Down the final 200 he overtook Lewisburg’s Jonathan Hess to take home the second place finish. Hess ran out of gas and Mizdail cruised past the finish line in 16:16.

CV’s Cummings (16:47) and Welch (17:17) both kicked off at a conservative pace, as Cummings was 13th at the first split, with Welch 17th.

By the mile mark Cummings was up to eighth, and then overtook the final two spots in the last mile for a sixth place finish.

Welch, a senior, started out 17th, but finished in the top 10 for ninth overall placement, a big improvement on his place from last season. He was 12th at the second mile, and kicked it in from there.

CV was third overall as a team with 76 points, 18 behind second place Danville.

Duncan Kerr (18:23) took 27th, with Michael Lundy (18:55) in 35th to round out their top five.

In the girls’ race Stratton went out quick, and held her place throughout, taking 15th overall in 20:59.3. She was the eighth individual qualifier.

Teagan Jones (24:36.1) was 52nd for the Indians, while Gabriella Losing (26:31) took 69th, and Emma Haynes (29:18.2) finished 85th for CV.

The NPM Tigers are also sending some runners to the state competition in Hershey.

Last year North Penn-Mansfield saw Addison Farrer sneak into states by taking the last individual spot. This year Farrer got through with no challenge. Teammate Madelynne Johns took the tenth spot, following Farrer in the pursuit of a states qualifying finish.

Farrer (22:17.9) placed 13th overall and ran confidently paced, sticking with some fellow racers from the other NTL schools.

Farrer ran in the 15th spot for half the race, and moved up two spots from there. As for the state race, the junior is focusing hard on conditioning and pace.

Johns ran a steady race throughout, beginning in 17th, and remaining steady in 17th at the 2-mile mark, and that’s where she finished in a time of 22:50.6

The Tigers took fourth as a team with 78 points allowing closely behind CV.

Jay Horvath (23:15.1) was 19th, just two spots behind Johns, while Madalyn Farrer (24:15.1) took 28th. Rounding out the top five was Anna Kennedy (25:01.6) finishing in 29th.

The NPM boys took 12th in the Class AA race with 297 points.

Cedric Miller (19:35) and Brody Burleigh (19:37) went 43rd and 44th to lead the Tigers, while Riley Dunn (21:48) took 70th. Luke Tice (23:39) was 85th, and Colton Brion (28:29) came in 94th.