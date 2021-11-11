The CV Anglers Club received a $17,500 grant from the Tabor Foundation to install a sewer system for their future clubhouse, helping to continue their mission of promoting fishing in the Tioga County area.
President Jason St. Peter, Vice President Mike Eldridge, Nursery Manager Tyler Taft, Treasurer Shelly Wattles and Secretary Angie St. Peter spearheaded the initiative to build a clubhouse for the CV Anglers Club in their area.
“We’ve been working on this project for a few years. We decided against building at the nursery location,” St. Peter said.
“We’ve been working on purchasing property for a few years securing 12 1/2 acres last year and we bought one more acre last night completing a 13-1/2 acre purchase.”
The clubhouse will be built on the Jemison Road in Westfield near Woodcock Road. With the sewer system completed, they were able to secure the funds from the Packer Foundation to take the next step of drilling a well.
“The first step was to purchase the land and the next step was the sewer system,” St. Peter said. “Melanie (Warren) is here from the Tabor Foundation. They’ve been big supporters of our club and given us the grants that we need and that was one of the biggest parts of getting this sewer system installed.”
The Tabor Foundation was founded in memory of Earl and Ina Tabor, who despite not having any children wanted to improve the communities for area youth.
Ina worked as a social worker and Earl as a judge. The couple decided that after their death they would establish the foundation to benefit the children in Tioga County.
The foundation has worked closely with the club over the years and aided it in helping to get the children of the county outdoors and fishing.
“The main reason we started to help was because of the children’s holes,” Warren said. “They even have special populations holes which makes it work for us too, because that’s part of our mission and our purpose.”
The children’s and special populations fishing areas are one of the many projects the CV Anglers Club has implemented to provide opportunities to fish for the youth as well as those who might not be able to access certain waterways to have the chance to learn and participate in fishing in the county.
“We do all sorts of things for kids,” St. Peter said. “We do the Beechwood Lake Fishing Derby, which is a free event where we provide prizes for the kids and lunch for the kids and parents.”
The club has grown from roughly 22 to 400-plus members. The clubhouse is pivotal in continuing to promote fishing in the county as well as give area children the opportunities to learn and participate in the sport.
“There’s been a huge amount of community support and everybody likes what we’re doing for the youth in this area,” St. Peter said. “That’s our biggest thing, trying to get kids fishing, and it seems to be working. You come to these holes, and a lot of the time they are packed.”
The project is still ongoing, with no timetable set for the completion of the clubhouse. But with the grant from the Tabor Foundation as well as the finished sewer system, they are well on their way to continuing to promote fishing in the county and encouraging the youth of the area to get outside and go fishing.
“That’s the kind of thing the Tabor Foundation likes to support,” Warren said. “Getting kids out from in front of computers.”
The clubhouse will serve multiple uses, but one of the main ones, according to St. Peter, will be for youth education and similar activities.
“We’re hoping once we get the clubhouse built that we can use the building for stuff like hunter safety and things like that,” St. Peter said. “We’ll be able to use the building for all of those kinds of things that the members and community has need for.”
For more information, check out the CV Anglers Club on Facebook.