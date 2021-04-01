WESTFIELD — The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (0-3) started their 2021 season with three losses, dropping a tight contest to Troy on Friday, March 26, and suffered a tough loss to a talented Coudersport Falcons (1-0) by a score of 19-0 on Saturday, March 27 and fell in close matchup with Canton on Tuesday, March 30 by just two runs, 8-6.
“It’s going to be a rebuilding year,” CV Head Coach Jaime St. Peter said. “We are very proud of our freshman so far. The upperclassmen have been leaders, we are just lacking in the pitching depth.”
In their contest against Troy, the game came down to the wire with junior pitcher Tucker St. Peter throwing an extremely strong game before starting to run out of gas at the end.
CV held a 1-0 lead throughout a majority of the contest, with St. Peter able to cross the home plate bag in the first inning scoring on a Mikey Sipps’ double.
It looked as though the Indians might be able to pull out a slim win, but Troy scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to hand the CV team their first loss of the 2021 season.
St. Peter pitched a complete game and, until the final frame, dominated. In his first outing of the year, he struck out an incredible 14 batters but also allowed seven hits in the loss.
In their next contest, the Indians had a short turnaround for a Coudersport team that was crisp hitting the ball, scoring 19 runs in the game, and ending the contest in the fifth inning with a 10-run rule.
The Indians’ lack of pitching depth showed as they went from only allowing four runs on Friday to allowing 19 the very next day.
With four players getting a chance to take the mound in the loss, it helped to grow the experience of the younger players in the rotation despite the outcome in Saturday’s contest not being ideal.
“We are building for a good year this year and then next year we are hopefully up to speed and ready to go,” Coach St. Peter said. “We are going to do the best we can to build off of that, we have a lot of young kids.”
Sipps started the game on the mound, but the Falcons were able to score early and often on their way to a win.
CV struggled on offense and only recorded three hits on the day with the offense being led by St. Peter, Caleb Morgan and Ben Cooper who were the only Indians to pick up hits against the Falcons.
With a young roster for the Indians in 2021, be on the lookout for some of their younger players on the roster to come in and make an impact, including second baseman Caden Cole.
“He’s all of four-foot-six inches, but does an excellent job,” Coach St. Peter said. “Great leadership from the little guy and he’s not scared of anything. We put him in there in our varsity lineup and did a great job. “
Some other young players. expected to make an impact are freshman Larson, who was described as one of the bigger and faster players on the team, and Nick West who is expected to be a solid player and has only lacked legitimate playing time up to this point in his career.
The Indians will lean on their upperclassmen leadership with a group of dedicated players such as St. Peter, Sipps, Morgan and Ben Cooper to help mature and grow as a unit during the year.
“The leadership of these seniors and juniors, they are just showing them how to act on and off the field,” Coach St. Peter said. “They’re keeping their grades up, they’re just true off-the-field mentors, and on the field of practice if they see them screwing around they’re able to just say ‘hey guys’. They aren’t being belligerent they’re just saying ‘Hey we need to be a team and we need to get this, this is how you do things properly’.”
The Indians will look to continue their growth as a unit and work on their pitching as the season goes on, and host the Athens Wildcats on Thursday, April 1 with a chance to pick up their first win of the 2021 season.