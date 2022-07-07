ELKLAND – The Cowanesque Valley Indians basketball team led by Head Coach Jason Fry hosted a summer league tournament on Saturday, June 25 here at the Elkland school where six teams were in attendance. CV competed against a variety of teams from PA, NY, and also one league opponent in Towanda.
The CV team that will feature a young starting lineup in the upcoming season opened up their tournament against the Montgomery Red Raiders and despite hanging with their opponent early, Montgomery would pull away at the end of the first half and never look back as they picked up a 49-23 win.
The CV team was led by sophomore Fletcher Good in the loss as he was able to drive aggressively to the basket early in the game as they kept pace early with the score 11-8, but a 17-3 run to end the first half would bury the Indians as they trailed 28-11.
The Red Raiders continued to roll in the second half as they outscored the Indians 21-12 in the second half.
CV returned a few players to court this season, and with the departure of four key players will rely on the returning Good, Julian Francis, Carter Ackley, Larson Swimley, Coen Kemp and Kade Cole to all play much bigger roles this year.
The Wellsville team would end the day with the top record, finishing 3-0 during the day. Scores from the other contests were not available.
The CV basketball team will also be hosting another summer league tournament on Saturday, July 16 for the junior varsity teams.
CV will also be hosting a summer league on Monday and Thursdays throughout the summer where they will continue to try and prepare for the 2022-2023 season.