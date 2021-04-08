WESTFIELD — The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team were able to produce 10 runs against the Athens Wildcats on Monday, April 5, but it wasn’t enough to pick up their first win as the Wildcats scored an impressive 18 runs in the contest to hand them their fourth loss of the year.
“One of the most positive things I have seen this season is no one hangs their head,” CV Head Coach Jaime St. Peter said. “I know it’s a learning experience, they took their punches and stood there, we just didn’t come out with a victory.”
Athens got off to a quick start with the CV team committing a few errors that eventually led to runs and put up three first inning runs to give them the lead.
The Indians were able to gain a lead in the second inning, behind some strong batting that led to seven runs, and were clinging to a 7-3 lead.
But the Athens offense continued to rack up hit after hit and finished the game out scoring the Indians 15-3 in the final five innings to keep the Indians from claiming their first victory of the season.
“All the boys who have come back, the older crew there, played well,” Coach St. Peter said. “I pulled Tucker from pitching and put Painter in. Everyone hit the ball well and that’s all you can ask for.”
With a few close games to start the season, the Indians have continued to show they will not lay down for an opponent and will scratch and claw in every game they play.
“This team is willing to fight,” Coach St. Peter said. “They want to win, it’s just not there yet.”
During the loss, St. Peter had a spectacular day hitting the ball, going 2-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Both of his two hits went for extra bases, hitting a triple and a double during the game.
Also with big days slugging the baseball was McGwire Painter who has returned to baseball for the first time since Little League and has started to come into his own.
Glenn Barnes also had one of his best days swinging the bat this season as he went 2-3 batting while scoring two times in the loss.
Caleb Morgan went 1-4 with one run and one RBI, Sipps went 1-4 with one RBI and two runs scored, freshman Jordan Vargeson went 1-4 with one RBI and senior Caleb Morgan went 1-4 with one RBI with one run scored and junior Alex Monroe also went 1-3 on the day with one run scored.
Also, scoring runs were Ben Cooper and Julian Francis.
With an 0-4 start, the Indians team will look to continue to grow as the season goes on and try and put together all of the positives they have shown throughout their first four contest and put it all together.
“I guess it’s just team unity and coming together and getting a complete game out of them,” Coach St. Peter said of the goals for the remainder of the season. “We’ve been right there but we just can’t seem to put everything together for seven innings. I think that’s what we need to work on.”
The Indians will look to get their first win of 2021 on Friday, April 9 as they travel to take on Oswayo Valley in a non-league contest.