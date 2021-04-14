The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (2-4) has bounced back after an 0-4 start to the 2021 season with wins over Williamson and Oswayo Valley and now sits at 2-4 through six games.
When the Indians traveled to take on the Williamson Warriors on Wednesday, April 7, neither team was able to gain an advantage through the first few innings, with Williamson striking first with runs in the second and third inning, but the Indians responded with two of their own to knot the score at 2-2 heading into the sixth inning.
With neither offense putting up a big number of runs, the Indians’ bats exploded to the tune of seven runs.
They were able to hold the Warriors scoreless in the sixth and tacked on another two runs in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to a comfortable 11-2.
But the Warriors weren’t finished just yet, as they were able to churn out seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, but CV held on to pick up their first win of the year.
The Indians once again were able to score in bunches and topped the 10-run mark for the second time in a row.
Junior Mikey Sipps had himself a day swinging the bat and finished 2-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored in the win.
Tucker St. Peter also finished the day 2-3 batting with two RBIs and two runs scored and is currently batting an impressive 0.429 with five RBIs through five games this season.
Freshman Jordan Vargeson went 1-3 on the day with two RBIs.
Recording hits for CV were Julian Francis, McGwire Painter, Glenn Barnes and Caleb Morgan as the Indians racked up nine total hits and three walks and scored all but one runner who reached base in the victory.
The Williamson Warriors’ offense was led by Owen Gontarz who went 2-4 in the loss with a game-high three RBI.
Sophomore Ayden Sprague batted in one RBI on one hit and Seth Zimmerman, Wesley Carleton, Devin O’Dell and Gavin Davis all recorded hits during the loss.
The ace of the lineup for CV, St. Peter, pitched extremely well in just over five innings of work and only allowed two runs while recording four strikeouts.
In their next matchup, the Indians traveled to take on a non-league opponent in the Oswayo Valley Green Wave and scored double-digit runs for the third consecutive game on their way to a 14-2 five-inning blowout for their second win of the year.
The Indians churned out an incredible 15 hits in the win with senior Ben Cooper batting a perfect 4-4 on the day with two runs scored.
Sipps added two hits and two RBIs while St. Peter also had a perfect day batting, going 3-3 with three RBIs, a triple and two runs scored.
Also recording hits in the effort were Jordan Vargeson who went 2-4 with one RBI, Painter who recorded one hit, senior Caleb Morgan who went 2-4 with a team-high four RBIs and Isiah Bogsh who went 1-1 on the day.
The pitching staff for the Indians saw Painter, Vargeson and Cooper take the mound and only allowed a combined six hits and one earned run.
The Cowanesque Valley boys will be back in action as they look to capitlize on their win-streak as they hosted Williamson on Wednesday. April 14 against the winless Warriors.