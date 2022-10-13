On Tuesday, Oct. 11 the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers hosted a quad-meet cross country race on their home turf at the NPM high school.

The course featured an uphill run on the dyke, a wide arc around the school and back and finally a loop around the adjacent Smythe Park to the finish line.

Cowanesque Valley runners would claim the top three spots in the boys race with Kristian Mizdail, Owen Cummings and Nathaniel Welsh placing first, second and third respectively.

CV would also place in the top three in the girls category with runner Tori Stratton.

NPM’s Addy Farrer would place fifth in the girls category and Brody Burleigh would take eighth for the NPM boys.

“I’m so proud of them,” said coach Jason Fletcher.

“Sometimes you see slower times on a home course, but I think everyone really ran their best today. We even had some runners set new personal best times and that’s a huge accomplishment.”

Overall Athens would take the top scores of the night with 20-NPM 39, 17-Canton 42 and 41-CV 19 in the varsity boys category followed by CV 15-Canton 50, CV 15-NPM 47 and NPM 26-Canton 29.

For the varsity girls results, CV would take the lead with 33-Athens 24, and a tied 28-28 with NPM.

NPM would take 34-Athens 21 and 24-Canton 31 while Canton took 37-Athens 19 and 34-CV 22.

The next cross country event for the NTL teams is the NTL coaches invitational with the date and time pending.