The Milton Black Panthers hosted the Cowanesque Valley Indians on Friday, Oct. 21 for CV’s season finale game.

The Black Panthers scored early, cruising to a 50-6 win over the Indians.

Milton scored on the first possession of the game and scored again after forcing Cowanesque Valley to a three-and-out on their first offensive possession for a 13-0 lead just six minutes into the game.

With Milton driving to score once again, CV’s Fletcher Good picked off Milton quarterback Cale Bastian at the goal line and returned the ball to the Indians’ seven-yard line.

Two plays later the Black Panthers forced a fumble and regained possession.

On the next play, Milton scored the first rushing touchdown of the night to widen their lead 20-0.

Milton would put three more touchdowns on the board before halftime and take a 42-0 lead into the break.

Three plays into the third quarter, Good broke Milton defenses for a 43-yard run for what would be Cowanesque Valley’s only touchdown score of the night.

Milton would tack on one final touchdown score at the end of the third quarter, and record a safety on the Indians for their final points of the night.

CV gained 122 total yards in the game, while Milton racked up 397 yards.

Good carried the ball 13 times for 81 yards and a score, while Tim Freeman had 12 carries for 38 yards.

Defensively, Freeman had 13 tackles, while Carter Ackley had seven and Good had five stops and a pick. CV’s Graham Hess went 1-5-2 for passing yardage.

With no Week 10 game, CV ends their season at 0-9 with the loss.