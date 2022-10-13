On Saturday, Oct. 8, Cowanesque Valley hosted the CMVT Rams and walked away with a 38-30 loss.

CV was able to take a 30-16 lead over Columbia Montour Vo-Tech just three minutes into the second quarter, but the visiting Rams scored 22 unanswered points to pull off the comeback, winning 38-30.

CMVT would strike first, scoring on a pass and converting the two-point try for an 8-0 lead roughly four minutes into the game.

The Indians would answer right back, as Fletcher Good broke loose for a 56-yard gain down to the CMVT five-yard line and Tim Freeman finished off the drive with a score. The two-point try was stopped, leaving CMVT with a 8-6 lead with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

Good racked up 270 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the night on just 13 carries. Freeman finished with 75 yards on 13 carries, with a score.

After recovering a CMVT fumble at their own eight-yard line, the Indians ran seven plays to cover the remaining 92 yards, scoring a touchdown. CV quarterback Graham Hess successfully ran the two-point conversion and CV held a 14-8 lead with one minute left in the first.

The Rams took the lead back quickly, scoring from 13 yards out and converting the two-point try for a 16-14 lead in the second quarter. CMVT attempted an onside kick but CV took over at their own 44-yard line.

Good took the handoff from Hess and found the end zone 56 yards later. Freeman punched in the conversion attempt and the Indians again took the lead, 22-16, with 10:13 left in the second quarter.

CV then successfully put out their own onside kick, and Good again found the end zone, this time from 30 yards out. Freeman again plunged in for the two-point conversion and CV led 30-16.

The Rams wasted little time answering, scoring on a 41-yard touchdown pass and adding the two-point conversion, cutting the CV lead to 30-24.

Returning to the field after halftime, CV would punt away their first possession, and lose possession to CMVT.

The Rams capitalized, driving down the field and tying the game at 30 with a rushing touchdown at the 7:01 mark of the final quarter before taking a 32-30 lead with another successful two-point try.

Cowanesque Valley fumbled away their next possession, and the Rams again took advantage, scoring from 10 yards out with 5:56 left in the game. Freeman would stuff the two-point try, leaving the Ram lead at one score, 38-30.

After another unsuccessful CMVT kick, CV took over at midfield.

Faced with a fourth-and-two, Hess surged forward for a first down at the Ram 45-yard line. The drive would stall and the Rams would secure the win 38-30.

Defensively, Carter Ackley finished with 15 tackles and a sack, Joel Hultz had 14 stops and Freeman had 10 tackles. Hess and Aiden Unrue had picks for the Indians. While Good and Ean Bump had fumble recoveries.

The Indians fall to 0-7 on the season with the loss but the players are hoping for a comeback against Muncy next Friday.