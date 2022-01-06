WESTFIELD – In a tightly contested contest that went down to the wire here in Westfield on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Cowanesque Valley Indians (3-5) were unable to pull off some late-game magic as they fell to the Wyalusing Rams (5-4) by a final score of 64-61.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, and despite the Indians only leading for the opening minutes of the game, they kept the game close at nearly every turn against an impressive defensive approach from the Rams.

In the first quarter, senior Tucker St. Peter would use his impressive offensive rebounding skills to help his team out to an early 4-2 lead. They would continue to lead until the midway point of the frame with McGwire Painter also knocking down a shot to push the score to an 8-5 CV advantage.

But the Rams would start to get things going on offense and reeled off a 7-0 run at the end of the quarter and pushed the score to 14-8 early.

At the start of the second, the Rams would get an early three-pointer to fall from Grayden Cobb that would force a CV timeout.

Out of the timeout, Painter would go coast-to-coast for a layup and close the gap to just 17-10, and St. Peter would also crash the boards for another offensive putback to close things to 17-12, but the Rams would continue to bomb from three-point land as they were able to hold off a few runs on the back of their press defense in the full court and zone defense in the half-court to push their lead to 24-15 in the waning seconds of the half.

But Fletcher Good would find some room in the lane as time expired and hit a tough shot in traffic with time dwindling to breathe new life into the CV team and close the gap to 24-17.

The first half of the contest was a defensive slugfest, but the script flipped in the second as both teams started to explode on offense and CV would start bombing from deep as they slowly chipped away at the lead as they scored 21 points while hitting three shots from the perimeter to close things to just 41-38 heading into the final frame.

With the game in the balance, St. Peter was able to deliver for his team in a big way in the final frame and went on a solo 9-2 run where he knocked down three-straight triples that tied the game at 50 apiece with just under five minutes remaining, forcing a Rams’ timeout.

Things would continue to go back-and-forth in the final minutes, with both teams reaching the double-bonus in the frame and getting multiple opportunities from the free-throw line.

On those shots, CV was able to connect on 5-7 while Wylalysing hit on 8-16, which proved to be the difference down the stretch as the Rams were able to hit from the line when it mattered down the stretch to pull out a three-point win over the Indians in a thriller.

CV had some golden opportunities down the stretch, with Gage Tilton putting together a strong fourth quarter where he knocked down a big three-pointer in the corner off an absolutely beautiful feed from Painter, but it wasn’t enough for CV to pull off the win.

During the game, St. Peter led all scorers with 23 points, but it was his defense and rebounding that set his performance apart as he did everything humanly possible to give his team a chance to win.

He also knocked down a team-high four three-pointers in the effort and was easily the most impactful player on the court on both ends during the game.

Painter was able to net 18 points with 10 in the second half, Tilton added nine points with two three-pointers, Julian Francis chipped in four points while Good and Glenn Barnes each netted two points for the Indians.

The Rams were led by a strong night from Blake Morningstar in the paint who was unstoppable getting to his right hand on the block as he netted 17 points with eight coming in the first quarter of play.

Isaiah Way was able to net 14 points while Cobb used his sharpshooting to compile a team-high 18 points with three triples on the night in the win.

The CV team now will look to bounce back after back-to-back losses as they travel to Northeast Bradford to take on the Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 6 with a chance to pick up their fourth win of the 2021-2022 season.