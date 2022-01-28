The Cowanesque Valley Indians (6-10) hosted the Athens Wildcats (12-4) on Thursday, Jan. 27, and were unable to overcome a big first-half deficit as they fell by a score of 62-40 that handed them their 10th loss of the 2021-2022 season.

During the opening quarter of play, Athens would assert themselves on the offensive end of the floor playing a physical style of basketball as they rushed out to a 20-6 advantage.

The Wildcats would get an extremely impressive opening quarter performance from J.J. Babcock used his size advantage to score eight points in their first-quarter run.

Mason Lister would also add five points as Athens would take a commanding lead that they wouldn’t relinquish throughout the evening.

The CV offense would be propped up by McGwire Painter who would score four points in the first for his team, but still found themselves down big heading into the second.

The margin only grew wider in the second quarter of play, with Athens once again exploding on offense for 19 points and received an impressive effort from Chris Mitchell who netted eight points and Korey Miller who added five points including a three-pointer.

CV would get a three-pointer to fall as well as buckets from Julian Francis and Painter, but would only score seven points in the frame as they found themselves on the wrong end of a 39-13 score at the half.

CV would start to find some success on offense in the second half, and scored eight points in the third frame as Painter would start to get things going with another six points, but Athens would only bolster their advantage as they netted another 12 points and pushed the score to 51-25 heading into the fourth.

CV would finally top the double-digit mark scoring in the final frame as they poured in a game-best 19 points in the fourth on four three-pointers, but it proved to be too little too late as Athens would close things out and pick up the 62-40 victory over the Indians on the road.

CV was led by a strong night from Painter who recorded a game-high 17 points and knocked down two three-pointers but went just 3-10 from the free-throw line during the game.

Gage Tilton would show off some strong shooting as well as he netted nine points on three triples, Carter Ackley would add seven points while freshman Fletcher Good would add four points and Francis would chip in three points in the effort.

Athens was led by Babcock, who scored a team-high 16 points, while Mitchell would add 10 points, Lister would score seven and Tucker Brown poured in eight as the Wildcats pushed their win-total to 12 and extended their current win streak to three games.

With only four games left on the schedule for the Indians, every game is a must-win if they want to climb back to 0.500 on the season and have a shot at making the District 4 Class A Playoffs.

They will take the court again on Wednesday, Jan. 2 as they host the NEB Panthers (3-12) at 7 p.m.