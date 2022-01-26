WESTFIELD – The Cowanesque Valley Indians basketball team (6-9) split games over the past week as they fell in a heartbreaker to the Towanda Black Knights (4-10) here on Friday, Jan. 21 where Towanda’s hit a game-winner with 3.3 seconds remaining and on Tuesday, Jan. 25 traveled to Williamson where they thumped the Warriors (2-10) by a score of 64-32 for their sixth win of the 2021-2022 season.

In the first quarter of their contest against Towanda, it was CV who punched first as they opened the game up with an abundance of energy on both sides of the floor as they dashed out to a 5-0 lead in the opening section of the game.

Towanda would rapidly tie the game up at five just minutes later, but the Indians would get a three-pointer from Tucker St. Peter sparked yet another first-quarter run.

They would score nine unanswered with Painter McGwire putting the exclamation point on the run with yet another Indians’ three-pointer that forced a Towanda timeout and had the CV team fired up.

But out of the timeout, Towanda would once again find a way to respond and close the gap.

They would finally end their scoring drought with 2:30 left in the frame but Gage Tilton would find nothing but nylon on the next possession on a three-pointer that gave them a 17-7 lead.

But Towanda would go on a 7-2 run to end the frame capped off by a Dante Ottaviani knocking down a three-pointer that breathed new life into his team.

Towanda would go on a tear in the second quarter, and after trailing by as many as 12 points rallied back behind a slew of threes to score 21 points and take the lead in the final minute of the quarter.

CV’s Tilton would make a strong move to the bucket with 33 seconds remaining in the half to draw the foul, and despite allowing 21 points in the quarter Tilton was able to knock down both shots at the line and even the score at 33 heading into the halftime break.

In the second half, CV once again came out of the break with an abundance of energy that led to another big run.

They would open things up with a huge 10-3 run that forced another Black Knights timeout, and Towanda would once again adjust as they prepared to punch back in what seemed like a heavy-weight title match with both offenses trading runs throughout.

They would dwindle the lead down to just six points by the end of the fourth as they entered the fourth quarter trailing 44-50 with Irish showing off his clutch scoring as he knocked down a shot as time expired.

In the fourth, Towanda would start to cook from three-point range, where they knocked down three critical shots from deep during the frame.

CV would once again push their run early in the quarter and take a commanding 55-46 lead early, but Towanda would fire right back as they used an 11-2 run of their own that was capped off by yet another Irish three-pointer.

But Tilton, who was on fire throughout the second half where he notched 10 of his 21 points, would break the run with a clutch three-pointer of his own with 3:10 left to give his team a five-point 60-55 lead.

Towanda would respond instantly with a three of their own, and after Tilton knocked down another shot from two-point range, the Black Knights would get another three-pointer to fall and the once five-point lead was cut all the to just one point in a matter of moments.

Tilton would once again have an answer and knocked down another three-pointer late that gave the Indians a 64-61 lead, but late-game execution would be the eventual undoing for them down the stretch.

Towanda would score five unanswered points by Irish who would get to the lane with just 39 seconds left and get a shot to fall to close the gap to 64-63.

The Indians just needed to hold the ball and run the clock but would make some mental errors down the stretch, and sophomore Carter Ackley was unable to hit on the front end of a one-and-one opportunity that proved to be extremely costly.

With just 3.3 seconds left, Irish would make the play of the game, as he dove into the lane and floated a shot over an outstretched defender's arm that found the bottom of the net.

CV had a chance for a long inbounds play, but the pass sailed out of bounds over Painter’s head and gave Towanda the ball back with 1.7 seconds left.

The Black Knights would take care of business down the stretch and escaped CV with an impressive win in the final moments of the game.

Towanda was led by Irish who netted a team-high 19 points and played hero with the two biggest buckets of the night down the stretch.

Ottaviani was also huge for Towanda in the win as the sharpshooter went ballistic from three-point range, knocked down three shots from deep, and scored 18 points on the night.

The Indians had strong performances as well from their three-headed offensive monster in St. Peter, Tilton and Painter who all topped double-digits in the contest.

St. Peter, who started the game on fire, scored 11 points with all of them coming in the first half of play.

Painter led all scorers on the night as he netted a game-high 25 points including a torrent third quarter that saw the scoring-phenom drop 12 points in an impressive performance.

Tilton, who was huge in the fourth, also had a big night as he netted 21 points in the loss.

He was able to hit on three three-pointers and went a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line in the effort.

In their next contest, CV traveled to Williamson and came away with a commanding 64-32 win on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Indians came out of the gates fast, pouring on 18 first-quarter points with Painter going wild as he scored 12 points on six field goals to help his team build an 18-7 lead.

The Indians would continue to pour in the points before the half, as the Williamson team had no answer for Painter who scored eight points while sharpshooter Tilton would net six points on two threes to extend their lead to 35-17 at the half.

The Williamson offense started to come together in the second frame, netting 10 points, Everett Dominick would hit two shots from deep in the first half while scoring eight points and Devin O’Dell would also add four points in the first half.

The second half saw the Indians offense continue to flourish, as they finished things out with a 16-10 advantage in the third frame where Painter would continue to score at will as he poured in another 10 points for his team.

With the score at 51-27, the Indians would close things out easily in the fourth with five players adding buckets in a 13-5 quarter that pushed their lead to 64-32 in the win.

Painter was once again unstoppable scoring the basketball, netting 30 points in the win with a steady scoring output for each of the first three quarters.

Tilton added 10 points with two three-pointers, Fletcher Good was able to top double-digits in a 10-point performance for the freshman, St. Peter added six points while Ackley was able to contribute four points in the Indians’ win.

Williamson was led by Dominick who scored eight points and Tristian Parker who also added eight points in the 10th-straight loss for the Warriors this season.

Williamson will look to turn the corner and get back into the win column as they travel to Canton on Thursday, Jan. 27 for a Large School matchup.

CV will look to string together back-to-back wins when they host the red-hot Athens Wildcats (11-4) on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Both games are set for 7 p.m. starts.