In a small-school football face off, the Cowanesque Valley Indians travelled to battle against the Muncy Indians on Friday, Oct. 14.

CV suffered a devastating 46-21 loss after surrendering 40 points in the first half to Muncy.

However, CV was able to out-rush Muncy by over 60 yards yards, led by Tim Freeman’s 158 yards on 14 carries. Fletcher Good accumulated eight rushes to tack on 117 yards. Both Freeman and Good scored touchdowns for CV in the fourth quarter.

Cowanesque quarterback Graham Hess completed one of his two passing attempts for three yards, to Carter Ackley. Hess also rushed twice for a total of six yards while Ackley carried the ball seven times for 44 yards.

Defensively, Ackley, Joel Hultz and Ean Bump each had five tackles while Freeman and Good each had four stops.

Cowanesque Valley’s overall season record falls to 0-8 with the loss while their conference record remains 0-4.

“We playa good defense, but the team is pretty young, so we’re learning a lot about how everybody fits together on the field for our plays,” CV’s head coach Michael Schmitt said.

“We’re working different plays in practices and we’re trying to show that during games too. I’ve seen a lot of growth from our first scrimmage to this point in the season and I’m pleased.”

The CV Indians travel again Friday, Oct. 21 to Milton to face off against the Black Panthers.