The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (2-14) captured their second win of the 2021-2022 season as they traveled to take on the Oswayo Valley Green Wave (1-8) in a 39-31 victory on Tuesday, Feb. 7 where both Ashley Woodring and Ella Churchill would net double-digits to lead their team.

CV would use a strong first frame to gain the upper hand, with Churchill finding her rhythm early scoring six points in the frame while Janna Quick also pouring in four as they jetted out to a 16-5 lead.

OV would make a run in the second quarter before the half and used some strong free-throw shooting to score 12 points in the frame after the slow start and hit on 9-12 shots from the line.

The CV offense would stall momentarily in the second but still netted seven points with Makenzie Surine scoring three points, but the Lady Indians would cling to their 23-17 lead at the half.

In the third, CV would create some breathing room as they had four players contribute to a nine-point quarter led by Churchill with four as they extended their advantage to 32-23.

They would lean on their defense in the second half, only allowing 14 points, and in the fourth were able to finish things off despite OV outscoring them 8-7 were able to hold on and pick up a much-needed win.

In the fourth, it was Woodring who was the closer for the Lady Indians, as she scored five points to help her team to victory.

Woodring would finish with 11 points to lead her team while Churchill also notched 10 points in the win for the Lady Indians.

Surine would add five points, Paisley Nudd scored six points, Renee Abbott chipped in seven points and Logan Hamilton netted two points in the win for the CV girls.

The Lady Indians will be back in action against Williamson (5-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 8 on the road against the Lady Warriors who are winners of two-straight.

In their previous matchup, CV picked up the win 39-32 just a few weeks prior.