GAINES -- The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball team (5-1) continued their red hot offensive start to the 2021 season as they scored early and often en route to a 21-0 victory over the Galeton Lady Tigers on Wednesday, April 14.
In the bottom of the first, the entire CV lineup got a chance to bat in the first inning as they plated eight runs to start their game.
“I think a lot of it is just confidence,” CV Softball Head Coach Mike Vargeson said. “The girls just feel confident with no strikes up to two strikes, and they do a good job of that.”
The defense mirrored the offense perfectly as Makayla Vargeson was unhittable, going two innings with one strikeout and only allowing one base runner in the process.
In relief, Mackenzie Surine was able to handle one inning where she allowed just one baserunner on a walk and recorded one strikeout as the Lady Indians pitching staff put together a three-inning no-hitter.
In the final two innings on offense, CV scored another 13 runs and put the game to an early end in the third inning.
“I'm super proud of these girls,” Vargeson said. “One through nine plus every girl that goes in, there’s not one girl where we don’t feel confident that they’re not going to be able to do their job.”
The Lady Indians poured in 11 hits on the night while eight batters were able to reach base on walks.
Leading the charge was Maddison Hoopes, who went 2-4 on the day with a single and double, while also scoring three times and batting in three RBIs.
Hoopes has quietly been one of the biggest bats in the Lady Indians lineup this season and credits her early success to the culture and team around her.
“They just took us under their wings,” Hoopes said. “They made us part of the family, they're always open with us and just mess around with us.”
Another unsung hero on the Lady Indians offense has been Megan Hyde, who in this contest had one of her best batting nights going 2-3 with one home run, one single and two RBIs in the effort.
“I think a lot comes from coming down to CV instead of NoPo,” Hyde said. “It's been a lot of fun because they’re just like a big family and they took us under their wing.”
Also with a big night were Maddison Millard who went 3-4 with three RBIs, Makayla Vargeson who went 2-3 with three RBIs and Ruby Sherman who went 2-3 on the day.
Also recording a hit in the win was Keyana Thomas who went 1-1 with three runs scored and reaching base on three walks.
Galeton struggled to put the ball in play against a tough pitching staff for CV and was unable to record any hits on the night.
On the mound for Galeton, Mikayla Schott got the start and went two innings allowing 14 runs and dealing two strikeouts.
In the third inning, Bailee Holleran entered the game in relief and recorded a strikeout while giving up seven runs.
The CV offense has been nearly unstoppable, plating 86 runs in just six games this season and are averaging 14.33 runs per game as they head for a crash course with another offense that has been outstanding this season as they travel to take on the Wellsboro Lady Hornets (4-1) on Friday, April 16.
“It’s been a lot more relaxing because we don’t rely on just one person,” Hoopes said on their offense so far this season. “Every time someone gets up to bat, something good is going to happen.”
Wellsboro has been one of the best hitting teams in the Northern Tier League as well to start the year and is coming off a walk-off win against Athens and a tight win over Towanda over their last two.
“We just have to play our hardest,” Hoopes said. “You never know how you’re going to hit or what the pitchers are going to do, but as long as you play your game, and do what you’ve learned, you will be good.”
Wellsboro averages nearly 10 runs per contest and it will be a true battle between two one-loss teams that have relied heavily on their offenses up to this point in the season.
“We are hoping that our defense can combat their offense,” Vargeson said. “I hope our offense stays hot, but I don’t know I just think it's going to come down to who can make the fewest mistakes, and hopefully that’s our girls. They have been playing sharp.”
With their last big matchup coming in a shootout against Athens where both teams scored as well as the Lady Wildcats that ended in a 15-14 loss in extra innings, the last thing Coach Vargeson wants is another shootout and will lean on their pitching staff to stay hungry and come in to combat the Lady Hornet’s offense.
“I'm going try and see who wants it the most and it’s a battle every night, our top three to five pitchers are all fighting for that spot,” Vargeson said on who will be taking the mound. “Whoever wants it the most will be out there. But, we’ll have five ready come Friday, so if one’s not on, we’ll bring the next one with no problem.”