The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (1-11) came up just short of picking up their second victory of the 2021-2022 season as they were edged on at home by the Wyalusing Lady Rams (5-9) in a tight contest that finished with a final score of 45-41 on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Lady Indians would start the game off with a tenacious defensive effort that saw them hold the Lady Rams to just five first-quarter points and stormed out to an early 9-5 lead in the frame.

They were propelled by a strong start from Paisley Nudd and Ella Churchill who combined to score all of the opening quarter points.

But soon after the Wyalusing offense would start to fire back.

The Lady Rams would post an impressive 17 points in the second quarter, and despite the Lady Indians matching their first-quarter scoring output, it wasn’t enough to keep pace in the first half as they found themselves down by a count of 22-18 heading into the break.

Nudd would continue to have the hot hand for the Lady Indians to end the half and knocked down her second triple of the night and pushed her game total to 10 points at the half.

CV would continue to fight back, keeping up with the Lady Rams offense in the third as they were only slightly edged in the frame by a count of 10-9 and would need a rally in the fourth to close in on the 32-27 lead.

Despite out-scoring Wyalusing 14-13 in the final quarter, it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback as Wyalusing would defend their home court and pick up the win by a score of 45-41 in an extremely tight and competitive contest.

CV was paced by an impressive shooting effort from Nudd who scored a team-high 17 points while knocking down four triples.

Ashley Woodring also put together a nice scoring night for the Lady Indians as she netted 14 points in the effort while Ella Churchill poured in eight points and Kyra Daley netted two points.

Wyalusing was led by Layla Botts and Bryn Zionkowski who both notched 17 points in the win.

With the loss, CV drops to 1-11 on the year and is currently still looking for their coveted second win of the 2021-2022 season.

They will have their work cut out for them as they travel to take on the Athens Lady Wildcats (9-3) that are coming into the contest riding a four-game win streak with their most recent victim being the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (3-9).

Athens beat the Lady Mounties handily by a score of 58-21 and have an average margin of victory of 34 points over that span.