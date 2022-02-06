WESTFIELD – The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (1-14) were unable to overcome an early surge from the Meadowbrook Christian girls basketball team (10-9) here on Saturday, Feb. 5, and despite a strong midgame push, fell by a final score of 43-28.

The game would remain close until the closing moments of the first quarter and would pour in the points late on their way to an 18-5 advantage in the frame headed by 11 points from the games’ leading-scorer Kailey Devlin.

The Lady Indians would make their push in the second quarter and close the gap to less than 10 on a few occasions as they used their defense to force turnovers and get better looks as they dropped 13 points in the quarter.

Ashley Woodring would be all over the floor and scored five points in the frame while Makenzie Surine and Paisley Nudd would each add two points, Lilly Vargeson would knock down a three-pointer and Maddie Millard would split free throws during the frame.

Meadowbrook would keep up with the Lady Indians with Devlin pouring in another six of their teams’ 12 points as they held a 30-18 lead at the halftime break.

In the second half, their defense would continue to keep them in contention for stealing a win against a tough non-league opponent as they held Meadowbrook to a stingy five points.

CV would make up one point in the quarter, scoring six of their own, and Logan Hamilton, Surine, and Ella Churchill would all score two points as they closed the gap to 24-35 with just one quarter left to play.

But Devlin would close the game out for the Meadowbrook girls in the final quarter, and after a quiet third frame, she would net six points while their defense would shut the door on a comeback and only allowed four to pick up the 43-28 victory.

The Lady Indians would get scoring up and down the roster with seven players contributing points and were paced by Nudd with eight.

Woodring would net five points and be tough on the defensive end of the floor and glass against a much taller Meadowbrook team.

Churchill and Surine would net four points, Vargeson added three points and Millard and Hamilton would each score two points for the Lady Indians.

Meadowbrook received an impressive outing from Devlin who scored a game-high 26 points while Madi McNeal had eight points as well.

Despite the loss, the Lady Indians continue to show signs of improvement, especially on the defensive end of the floor and will continue to search for their second win of the 2021-2022 season when they host the Williamson Lady Warriors (5-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The Lady Warriors come into the game winners of two straight but the Lady Indians were able to top Williamson by a score of 39-32 for their first win of the season just three weeks ago.