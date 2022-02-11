The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (2-16) gave the Canton Lady Warriors (11-8) all they could handle on Thursday, Feb. 10 at home, but were unable to steal a win over one of the top Northern Tier League Small School teams as they fell by an eventual score of 45-42.

The Lady Indians would enjoy leads in both of the first two quarters, with their offense clicking and showing some strong balance.

They would get four points each from Ashley Woodring, Ella Churchill, and Renee Abbott which helped them dart out to a 12-10 lead early.

In the second frame, CV would continue to build their lead and used an 11-10 advantage in the quarter led by Paisley Nudd, who scored seven points, and Maddie Millard, who netted four points to grab a halftime advantage of 23-20, heading into the break.

But a slow start to the second half proved to be their undoing, and after topping double-digits in the first two-quarters of the game were held to just six points in the third.

Canton would mount their run out of the break and used 10 points in the quarter to finally take the lead in the game as they received a balanced quarter of scoring that saw four players contribute as they edged out a 30-29 advantage heading down the stretch.

CV would get back on track on offense in the final frame but was unable to handle the second-half push from the Lady Warriors.

They would squeak out the win on the back of a 15-13 advantage in the final quarter that gave them the 45-42 win despite the impressive effort from the Lady Indians.

Churchill would be the leader on offense for the CV girls as she was able to add 13 points in the game.

Nudd also topped double-digits in the loss with 10 points while Woodring scored seven, Millard added six, and Abbot, Mackenzie Surine and Janna Quick each scored one point each in a strong effort from the Lady Indians.

The Lady Warriors' offense was paced by Kendell Kitchen, who poured in a game-high 15 points, while Molly Ward also added 10 points in the win for Canton.

The CV girls now just have one game left on the schedule, and will have a chance to pick up their third win of the 2021-2022 season as they travel to Sayre on Monday, Feb. 14 to take on the winless Lady Redskins at 7:30 p.m.