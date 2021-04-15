The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball team traveled to Oswayo Valley on Friday, April 9 for a non-league tilt and improved themselves to 4-1 on the season with a huge 19-5 five-inning trouncing of the Lady Green Wave.
After a two-run first inning, the Lady Indians began to pour things on in the second, with RBIs by Makayla Vargeson, Maddison Millard and Ruby Sherman gaining them some breathing room scoring six runs in the frame.
They continued to pile on the runs throughout and after five runs in the fifth inning the game was called for the 10-run rule.
The CV offense once again went wild in the win as they received production from nearly everyone on the diamond in the win.
The Lady Indians had five players bat in more than one RBI on the night with Millard having four, Mackenzie Surine batting in three, Logan Hamilton with two, Makayla Vargeson with two and Maddison Hoopes knocking in two on the day as well.
Millard had one of her best offensive outings of the year so far, leading her team in RBIs with four and also recording two hits and two runs scored in the effort.
Maddison Hoopes went 3-5 at the plate with two RBIs as the CV offense scored at will during their route of the Oswayo Valley team.
Vargeson turned in her normally stellar batting numbers with 2-3 days that included a double and two runs scored.
Senior Abby Ackley went 1-2 with two runs scored and double as the Indians hit the ball
Despite their one loss, CV has plated 65 runs in just five games and only hasn’t reached double-figures in one game this season.
They also boast 13 runs per game average that is good for the second-best in the entire league for teams who have played at least three games. They trail Athens who have been able to score just over 14 runs per game.
The Lady Indians now sit at second place in the NTL Small School Division where they trail Northeast Bradford who has only played one game this season.
The next contest for the Lady Indians will be a home divisional matchup against the Williamson Lady Warriors on Thursday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m.