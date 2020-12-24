WESTFIELD — A new coach, a new culture and some new faces are the story behind the Cowanesque Valley Indians heading into the 2021 basketball season.
The Indians will look to use these in order to bounce back this season as they try to compete with a deep and talented NTL this year.
First-year CV Head Coach Jason Fry has brought in a new culture encouraging 100% effort at all times this year. With a bunch of new players, he thinks they have a shot to turn things around after a disappointing 2019-2020 campaign where they ended the year 6-16.
Being a first-year head coach can prove to be difficult, but as a member of the Cowanesque Valley teaching community who put in a summer of work with his players, coach Fry is expecting to be able to come out of the gates with continuity this season to compete at a high-level.
“Since I’ve worked in the school system I think it really helps me keep up on what’s going on,” Fry said. “But it has been challenging with how practices are laid out, you just keep shifting what you do.”
The Indians have had to deal with the ever-changing schedules and abilities to practice, but the CV team has done its best to keep dealing with these challenges in stride.
“We focus on what we can do today to make us better at basketball,” Fry said. “And that’s what we do. We don’t worry about next week.”
Coaches today are facing more challenges than in any other year, but the biggest thing for everyone involved is getting a chance to play and compete this season.
“We just want to play ball,” Fry said. “And we have a bunch of juniors who are just starting in this program. It’s a new system, and we are just trying to get everyone familiarized with it.”
Last season; the Indians weren’t a team focused on transition-scoring.
But with a wealth of speed and athleticism on their roster, they plan to focus on pushing the ball down the court and take advantage of scoring in the fast-break and making teams run with them.
“We’re going to be more up-tempo definitely,” Fry said. “We’re fast and more athletic. We’re going to use that to our advantage. I can tell you that. The other thing is we lost five seniors, but we also have gained a lot of new players.”
With a new culture being built, it seems the CV basketball team has attracted many upperclassmen players who may not have been interested in basketball before.
Expect the Indians to look like a completely revamped team this season, far from a carbon-copy of what was on the floor last season.
The Indians may have some new faces on the court this season, but will still field a team with some senior leadership that is key to getting over the hump and competing with some of the better teams in the area.
Senior Joe Easton had a solid season 2019-2020, but has embraced the new run-and-gun offense and is excited to get the opportunity to take the floor this year in his final year as an Indian.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” Easton said. “You only get one senior season, and we have a new coach too, so it’s always fun to get out there and figure it out.”
Though the Indians lost some major firepower from last season, the air of optimism and confidence was evident in the current players.
Easton seemed extremely optimistic on how his team would perform come time for the regular season.
Something that may have been lacking in years past in the program was confidence and excitement, but the seniors on the Indians 2020-2021 roster are extremely high on their chances in a deep and tough NTL.
“I feel like we’re going to do pretty well this year, we’ve got a solid team so far and the season hasn’t even started yet,” Easton said. So I think that we can still make a lot of improvements, but I feel like we’re pretty solid where we are at now.”
Easton said that out of the 12 teams currently slated to play this NTL season, he expects the Indians to be competing with the best and end somewhere near the top half in the league standings.
Another senior who is convinced that the Indians will be able to turn things around this season is Devin Gatewood.
Gatewood thinks that this year’s team’s endurance and ability to play fast will pay dividends come time to compete.
“We’ve been running a lot,” Gatewood said. “We’ve been working on our endurance, so that we can run and play faster. We can open up fast-break scores and create more opportunities to score.”
The presumed theme for the Indians this season will be speed and athleticism, but a group of leaders on the floor and players who can be counted on to score might turn the tides for CV this season.
According to coach Fry, there are at least a handful of players who he feels comfortable going to in late-game situations when a basket is needed, which will give the Indians a much needed balance on the offensive end of the floor.
With the stage set for the season to start in January, the aura and culture around this years’ Indians are focused on two things:. winning and getting the chance to play the game they love.
“Other than winning, which is always the goal, it comes down to having fun and enjoying having a season,” Gatewood said.
The Cowanesque Valley Indians first game is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5 when they host the Troy Trojans who were one of the top teams in the NTL this past season.