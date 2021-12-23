WESTFIELD – The Cowanesque Valley Indians basketball team (2-2) fell in back-to-back contests after a 2-0 start to the year as they fell on the road to Troy (2-0) on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and to NP-Mansfield (4-0) on their home floor on Saturday, Dec. 21 in two of the toughest contests on the schedule for the Indians this season.

Against Troy, CV was unable to come away with an upset as Troy would come alive in the midsection of the contest to hand them their first loss of the season by a score of 75-53.

CV would keep things close early, and kept pace with the Trojans in the first quarter as they only trailed 18-16.

But a huge run that spanned the entirety of the second and third quarter saw Troy outscore the Indians 40-20 which eventually led to a loss by a final score of 75-53.

In the loss, CV was paced by another outstanding performance from McGwire Painter, who scored a team-high 15 points and has topped at least 10 points in every game this season.

Gage Titon added 13 while Tucker St. Peter notched 11 while freshman Fletcher Good continued to show improvement offensively as he added nine points in the second half.

In their next matchup of the week, CV had another tough contest as they hosted Mansfield on Saturday, Dec. 18 but were unable to pull off the win as Mansfield used a strong defensive effort to come away with a 61-47 win.

CV once again kept things close in the first quarter and even led until the final stretch of the frame.

But a huge game by sophomore Karson Dominick where he scored a career-high 33 points was too much for the Indians to overcome as they blitzed the Indians late in the first frame and ran out to a 37-21 lead at the half.

CV would close things to seven points in the final frame behind an inspired offensive performance from Painter, but it wasn’t enough to claw back as Mansfield escaped with a win by a score of 61-47.

Painter, who got off to a slow start only scoring three points in the first quarter, exploded in the ensuing portion of the game and helped to almost lead his team to come back with 30 points in a dazzling performance.

Painter has now topped 10 points in every contest, 20 points in two contests and 30 points in one contest so far this year and is averaging an impressive 22 points-per-game so far this season.

Tilton added 11 points as well while Carter Ackley knocked down a three-pointer for his three points, St. Peter added two points and Glenn Barnes also chipped in one point in the effort.

After falling back-to-back contests, CV will look to get things back on track but will have to do so against the undefeated Wellsboro Hornets (2-0) on the road as they traveled to Wellsboro on Wednesday, Dec. 22.