The CV Lady Indians (17-4) traveled to Canton on Tuesday, May 24 for a rematch from last season’s District 4 Class A first-round playoffs and came away with a much different result, as the Lady Indians pummeled the Canton team 6-0 for a spot in the D4 Semis on Thursday, May 26.

CV would lean on their defense and pitching during the matchup, and would not give up a single run in the effort as they stifled the Lady Warriors on the night to just four hits on the back of another stellar performance from Megan Hyde who would pitch all seven innings with seven strikeouts on the night.

After a slow start from both sides, the CV bats would come alive in the third as they would rack up three runs in the frame to take control of the contest.

In the third inning, CV would get the first run of the game on Maddie Millard’s RBI single that scored teammate Maddison Hoopes and would be the first lead of the game for the Lady Indians at 1-0.

In the fourth inning, Makenzie Surine would knock in another two runs for CV, as she would use a big double to score both Ashley Woodring and Logan Hamilton to push the score to 3-0.

Soon after, Maddison Hoopes would send Surine across home plate with a single of her own and would give the Lady Indians a 3-0 lead heading into the third inning.

The defense would continue to shine as CV would hold Canton scoreless for the next two innings before the Lady Indians would pile a few more runs on the board to bolster their advantage.

In the fifth, Millard would once again play a big role in the offense for the CV girls as she would record a double early before Ruby Sherman would score her on a single that brought the count to 4-0.

The CV girls weren’t finished just yet in the frame though, and moments later Hamilton would record yet another extra-base hit for the Lady Indians that would score Sherman and push the lead to 5-0 with only two innings left to play.

The CV girls would pile on one more run before the game came to a close, and an RBI double by Surine that scored Woodring would be the final nail in the coffin as the Lady Indians enacted their revenge against Canton and punched their ticket into the D4 Semis in Williamsport.

On offense, CV was once again potent against a strong opponent and recorded an outstanding five extra-base hits in the win that almost all provided runs during the contest.

Surine would lead the way in the batters’ box as she was able to record two doubles, two RBIs and scored one run in the effort.

Also with doubles in the contest were Millard and Woodring, who both had two total hits on the afternoon while Millard added an RBI and Woodring scored two runs as well.

Hoopes would rack up three hits, one RBI and one run scored while Hamilton would record an RBI double and Sherman added an RBI-single and a run scored as well in the dominant day for the CV girls.

The Lady Indians have now taken down one of the biggest thorns in their side from the past two seasons in Canton but still have another daunting task ahead of them as they take on one of the top teams in the Northern Tier League in the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (12-2) who have had their number over the past few matchups, albeit by small margins.

In the two regular-season contests, NEB topped the Lady Indians by one run in both games by scores of 7-6 and 5-4 and the Lady Indians will look to add one more victim to their revenge tour as they look to capture a possible D4 Title.

The game is set for Thursday, May 26 at Williamsport’s Elm Park at 5 p.m. where the Lady Indians will look to move on to the District 4 Class A Finals against one of their most notable foes in the entire league.