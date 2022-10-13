The North-Penn Liberty Lady Mounties have racked up three more wins against Wellsboro, NEB and Athens in their volleyball season to remain undefeated in the NTL conference matches.

All three victories for the Lady Mounties went 3-0 as the team rotated a balance between offensive plays and defensive measures at the net.

“The girls are playing well,” said NPL head coach Mitchell Stetter.

“They’ve played some tough teams and come out on top. I know that’s a big morale boost for them. We have a few games left in regular season and the girls are hoping to take on districts again to win back the title.”

Darby Stetter, Saige Lehman and Alexia Kshir led their team in offensive stats, racking up a combination of over 20 kills and nearly 15 assists.

NPL libero McKenna Lightner was a defensive leader for the Lady Mounties with over 30 service receptions and almost 20 digs by herself throughout the three games.

The Wellsboro Lady Hornets also recorded a win for their season during their Saturday sweep of Troy.

Wellsboro took the 3-0 set win 26-24, 25-18, and 25-14.

Senior player Maddi Bordas recording her 500th career assist during the game, bringing her career total to over 518 so far.

Junior Natalie Cleveland led the Lady Hornets with 20 points and 11 digs, senior Emily Starkweather had 11 points, 9 kills, and 7 digs, and junior Meredith Brownlee recorded 6 points and 5 digs.

Sophomore Paige Logsdon had 4 points, 8 kills and 9 blocks and sophomore Lexi Urena scored 4 points and had 2 digs.

This victory win improves Wellsboro to 9-7 overall and 6-5 in the NTL standings.

The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians have also recorded a 3-0 win for their season against Sayre on Saturday.

The Lady Indians won by scores of 25-21, 25-20, and 25-16 in a small-school sweep of a match.

The Lady Indians improve 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the NTL small school division.

Wellsboro faced off against Coudersport for their annual Pink Out game and suffered a 3-1 loss, with Coudersport winning the first, second and fourth sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-16.

Wellsboro was able to claim the third set 25-19 over the Lady Falcons, but were not able to claim the overall victory.

“They’re a tough team,” said Wellsboro coach Jeff Zuchowski.

“We knew that coming into the game. We made some little mistakes that counted against us in the long run, but we had some great communication on the court.

“As long as we keep improving as a team and the girls keep playing their best, I’m happy.”

CV’s next match-up is against the Wyalusing Lady Rams on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The NPL girls have their annual Pink Out game against Troy on Thursday, Oct. 20 and all proceeds from the game will be donated towards Breast Cancer Awareness and Research.