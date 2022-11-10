Last year, Cowanesque Valley came away with one state medal at the PIAA Championships. This year, the boys’ cross country team has earned two.

Kristian Mizdail finished 11th overall in 16:50.3 for his first career medal, while Owen Cummings (17:23.9) overtook Riverside’s Daniel Danilovitz for the final medal spot in 25th to take home his second state medal.

Mizdail’s second place finish at districts was an eye opener towards his potential for states.

“My entire career I’ve been a kick-at-the-end runner, not really fighting for the front,” Mizdail said. “I think that because of districts, I sprinted out at the beginning and just held my ground.”

Mizdail was 29th at the mile, but had moved up into the top 15 by the 2-mile mark, using the grueling hills to his advantage.

“We’ve been training all year with hill repeats,” he said. “And I think it definitely showed today.”

This season has set the bar high for Mizdail who’s headed towards his senior season next year. Especially after seeing fellow District IV runner, Danville’s Rory Lieberman, win a state title on Saturday.

“Seeing somebody from our district, it’s inspiring. I’d love to do the same thing as him,” Mizdail said. “So I’m going to strive for that next year.”

It was a little more of a stressful race for Cummings, who was on the bubble throughout all 3.1 miles.

“I was a little worried this year because there’s a ton of state competitors,” Cummings said. “And I’ve trained really hard through the past year to come back and take a second medal.”

Cummings needed every inch of the race to get into the medals, coming through the mile in 46th, while getting as high as 26th at the 2-mile mark. With the final mile winding down, Cummings weaved from 29th to 25th to claim the final medal spot.

“I knew I’d have to run a really good last mile to get into the medal places” said Cummings. “I was trying to hold back on the hills to keep my pace. Then as soon as I got over the hill, I just kicked, and finished as fast as I could.”

As for his senior season next year, Cummings hopes to earn a third state medal.

CV senior Nathaniel Welch (18:38) finished up his career with a 103rd place finish at states while Torrina Stratton (23:12.3) took 147th for CV in the girls’ Class AA race.

In the Class A girls’ race NPM’s duo of Addison Farrer (24:53.5) and Madelynne Johns (26:39.1) took 166th and 212th respectively.