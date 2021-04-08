WESTFIELD — In a back-and-forth slugfest of a contest on Tuesday, April 5, the Athens Lady Wildcats (4-1) were able to stun the Cowanesque Lady Indians (3-1) softball team in extra innings and handed them their first loss of 2021 by a score of 14-13.
“We really try to focus on our attitudes, and the effort we put forth in both practices and in games. It is a true sticking point for the coaching staff as each player is striving for a position or a starting spot. We are seeing lots of evidence that these players are competitive, and show lots of heart when competing,” CV Head Coach Mike Vargeson said.
The Lady Indians faced their first true test of the 2021 season and the coaching staff was pleased by the effort and abillity to fight back during the contest.
“We thought the team played each inning hard, and every time we they were asked to perform, they pulled through,” Coach Vargeson said. “The seventh inning was the big test, and we were proud to see our team come out fighting to dig out three in the bottom of the seventh. The team did a great job, both on and off the field, staying in the game until the last out. Their ability to fight hard for eight innings shows true signs of how tough these players really are.”
Things started with a bang in the clash between then-undefeated softball teams, with both teams hanging five runs in the first inning.
Senior Makayla Vargeson led the offensive charge during the loss for the Lady Indians, and in five plate appearances homered twice (her fourth and fifth of the season), racked up five RBIs and was intentionally walked twice.
Her first-inning home run helped the CV girls keep pace with the Athens offense who was clicking on all cylinders.
In the third inning the CV girls made the switch from Ruby Sherman on the mound who after a tough first inning settled in, to Meghan Hyde.
“Sherman definitely did a nice job in the first three,” Coach Vargeson said. “We are trying to get as many of our freshmen involved at an early stage as possible. She clearly can handle the big stage, and is able to stay within herself when adversity hits.”
After CV was able to build an 8-5 lead heading into the seventh inning, the Athens Lady Wildcats offense started to rally.
Hyde pitched well in her relief, but the top of the seventh the Athens’ batters started to find some rhythm behind the plate.
They scored six runs in the top of the inning and saw their three-run lead dissipate into a three-run deficit.
A big rally by the Lady Indians helped them tie the game at 13 with McKenna Cary using a two-RBI triple and then later scoring the tying run as she played hero in the inning to force extra innings.
A late pitching change in the eighth from Megan Hyde to Makayla Vargeson seemed to be working in the early parts of the inning, but Athens was able to get one run in the top of the eighth.
“We knew Athens was a strong offensive team, and we planned to combat that with a strong defense. We thought Meg and Mak did well, based on the hitting power that Athens displayed, they too showed some grit during their relieves,” Coach Vargeson said. “We think Athens is disciplined enough to hit any pitcher we put in front of them, we just need to be able to make the outs when the opportunity presents itself. I’m not sure of the outcome based on a different pitching decision, we made a few mistakes throughout the whole game, and they veered their ugly head when it came to the last inning. “
CV had their opportunities late, but an incredible catch and tag on an unsuspecting Keranna at first base after a nice rip from Katie Adams that was somehow snagged in mid-air by Athens’ Refster proved the be the deciding play.
“We are working as a team to treat every game as a new day,” Coach Vargeson said. “We get the chance to go back to the practice field now, and clean up a few of the mis-cues that we had with this game, and we hope to progress to keep those cleaned up in the future. We are confident the players will come out the next game and give the effort that they have given in every game, and we are sure the team’s captains and senior leadership will enforce that.“
At the plate, the Lady Indians swung the bat productively despite the loss, scoring 10+ runs for the third time this season.
Vargeson led the charge hitting 2-3 on the day with two homers and five RBIs. Cary batted in two runs while Hoopes went 2-4 on the day with an RBI.
The Lady Indians now have an extended layoff before they travel to take on the Oswayo Valley Green Wave on Friday, April 8.