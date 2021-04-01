WESTFIELD — The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball team (3-0) opened their 2021 season red hot as they picked up double-digit wins over Troy (0-1) and Coudersport (0-1) while topping Canton (0-2) 8-6 to finish off their first week of play.
In their season and home opener for the Lady Indians on Friday, March 26, they were able to pour on an 11-1 victory that was ended early due to the 10-run rule over the Troy girls.
During the victory, the CV offense was fantastic and scored 11 runs on 13 hits in just six innings of play and was spearheaded by Megan Hyde and Makayla Vargeson home runs that sparked the offensive onslaught.
Also putting together a fine season opening performance was pitcher Ruby Sherman who only gave up three hits and one run in the contest, with the only run coming in the first inning of the contest.
Senior Abby Ackley was crisp swinging the bat in the win, going 3-4 on the day scoring two times while recording one RBI in the win.
Madison Hoopes had two hits in three at-bats while McKenzie Surine added an RBI double in the win for the Lady Indians.
“I think we’ve played pretty well,” Ackley said. “We are pretty young, but we are building to and becoming a stronger team. I think we have a pretty good chance to be good this season. We are young but we are strong. We are very fast on the bases and we hit the ball. We also have a lot of pitchers here.”
In their next contest of the 2021 season, the Lady Indians continued to roll on both offense and defense as they sent the Coudersport Lady Falcons to an early exit with another 10-run rule victory that ended in the fourth inning with the score of 14-1.
Nearly every player got in on the offensive frenzy for the Cowanesque girls, recording 10 hits with four of them being extra-base hits.
The senior class for the Lady Indians continued to shine, with Vargeson batting in three RBIs on the day while also recording a triple in the effort.
“I think our start has been pretty good,” Vargeson said. “We’ve never really played with these girls last year and once we figure it out and know how each other plays, I think we will be a pretty good team.”
She also had a solid outing pitching. In her first start of 2021, she recorded eight strikeouts in only four innings while allowing just one hit (a leadoff home run) before completely taking over the game.
CV’s Katie Adams provided a big day on offense for the Lady Indians, batting a perfect 3-3, scoring two runs and also recording an RBI from the lead-off spot.
In their next bout against Canton on Tuesday, March 30, the Lady Indians continued their hot start to the year with an 8-6 win to move to 3-0 on the year.
During the game, the Lady Indians continued to hit the ball effectively with Vargeson going 2-4 from the plate with one home run and three RBIs.
Hoopes also turned in another strong outing batting, going 2-3 with three RBIs in the win.
The offense for CV has been spectacular so far and is averaging just over 10 runs per game during their first three contests of 2021.
“Hopefully we are going to progressively get better,” CV Indians Head Coach Mike Vargeson said. “We have a lot of freshmen and only a few seniors so we are still trying to build that chemistry. We’re still feeling out where the positions are going to be on the field for the girls, all the way to our lineup and our hitting, but I’m seeing plenty of signs of good chemistry coming, but it’s still early so we will get there.”
The Indians also boast an abundance of young pitchers, a position where many teams around the league are desperately thin.
“I think that gives us an advantage,” Ackley said of their pitching depth. “We can stay fresh and you can use whoever when you need them.”
With a strong group of seniors leading the way, the sky’s the limit for the CV girls to usher in an era of continued success if the development of their freshman class continues to move in the right direction.
“Worst comes to worst, we don’t make it too far this year but everyone comes back with something to bring to the table next year,” Vargeson said. “We have a lot of girls they can take a whole bunch away from this season; they are all smart and all catch on fast.”
According to their head coach, CV plans to use a plethora of different pitchers, and that five of them have stood out as legitimate aces in the pitching rotation already.
“I see about five aces that throw well, good control and a lot of pitches, and then honestly about three to four behind that are going to develop into assets,” Coach Vargeson said. “I mean these girls just have good dedication and work ethics.”
While the season is still early for the Lady Indians, expect them to make a splash with an excellent blend of young and talented players mixed in with some of the best senior softball players in the area.
“The only thing I can tell you is that we’re not going into any games feeling like we are not going to give it our all,” Coach Vargeson said. “Every game we are going to compete. We have some senior leadership aspects to our team and I can already see the younger girls are looking up to them and it’s nice to be a coach and be able to trust that your seniors are telling those younger girls the right stuff. So it’s nice and a nice situation. This year the girls are going to make me look better.”
The Indians will look to continue their season-opening win streak as they travel to Athens to take on the 1-0 Lady Wildcats on April 1 at 4:30 p.m.