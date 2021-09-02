The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (1-0) opened up their season at home on Thursday, Aug. 26 and picked up a 5-0 victory over North Penn-Liberty (0-2).
In the match, the CV girls were led by strong performances across the board, and after fielding a young team last year, the group has improved massively, which showed in their first two matches of the year.
In the singles play, CV got a win from Karra Patterson and Kari Doran with Patterson able to bounce back after a 6-2 loss to Liberty’s Marissa Griess in the first set and reel off back-to-back wins by scores of 6-1 for the win.
Doran was able to win two-straight in the second singles matchup against Martina Bradford from Liberty by scores of 6-2 and 6-1 while senior Paisley Nudd was able to complete the sweep in singles play with a win over Angelina Benitez with 6-0 shutouts in both sets.
In doubles play, CV continued to excel as their doubles team’s of Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton topped Ellie Brion and Addison Hill in a competitive match by 6-2 scores in each set.
The doubles team of Kyle Stone and Layne Labarran also swept their doubles matchup against Lillyn Tanner and Ella Weiskopff by scores of 6-2 and 6-1 and completed the CV sweep in their first match of the year.
In their next match, they hosted the 0-1 Wellsboro Lady Hornets on Tuesday, Aug 31, and came out with their second win of the year as they swept Wellsboro to remain undefeated in the early portion of the season.
CV was only pushed to one third set during the day with Watterson able to fend off Michaela Sedor in the first slot of singles play.
Watterson won the first set 6-2, fell in the second set 6-3 but won the final set 6-2 to pick up the win.
Doran was able to top Ana Perry by set scores of 7-6 and 6-4 while Nudd picked up the win in the third spot by scores of 6-0 and 6-2.
In doubles, Quick and Hamilton won over Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski by scores of 6-2 and 6-2.
Both teams are back in action as CV hosted a match on Wednesday, Sept. 1 while Wellsboro’s next match is Thursday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. as they look to capture their first victory of the 2021 season.