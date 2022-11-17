Cowanesque Valley traveled to North Penn-Mansfield on Monday, Nov. 14 for a junior high boys basketball match-up.

In the A game, CV took the initial lead 9-6 in the first quarter.

The Tigers rallied in the second quarter to gain a three-point lead going into the half.

When the teams returned to the court, CV picked up where they left off and jumped ahead.

The Indians then carried their momentum all the way through to take the A game 32-24 over the Tigers.

“They played a good game,” NPM’s junior high coach said. “We just need to stay focused and keep our heads in the game. When we’re steady we make good shots.”

The B game started out with a NPM lead 10-4 going into the half. However CV rebounded in the fourth quarter, racking up five points in just two plays to tie the score 15-all.

CV’s Ashton Bardick made the final two-point shot to give the Indians the lead in the final 10 seconds in a thunderous upset.

Bardick’s shot would finish off the B game in CV’s favor 17-15 after NPM led the charge all the way through until the final quarter.

Bardick racked up a total of 17 points for CV while NPM’s Colton Pellett led the Tigers with nine points in the A game.

Cowanesque Valley will travel away to face the Williamson Warriors on Thursday, Nov. 17 and then host their girls and boys games with Athens on Saturday, Nov. 19.

North Penn-Mansfield will travel to take on the Wellsboro Hornets on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Tigers will then host the Wyalusing Rams on Saturday, Nov. 19 for their girls and boys games.