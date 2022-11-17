CV graduate and Williamson wrestling alum Kade Sottolano made his D1 collegiate debut Sunday, Nov. 6 for the Edinboro Fighting Scots at the Clarion University Open, going 2-2 in the match.
Wrestling in the 285 category, Sottolano opened his collegiate career with a 4-0 win over Joshua Boggan from Kent State.
He then fell to eventual tourney champ Grady Griess from Navy by a fall.
Sottolano topped Bucknell’s Logan Shephard 6-2, before dropping his final match 7-0 to Purdue’s Tristen Ruhlman, who placed fifth.
Edinboro finished fifth in the tournament, behind tourney champ Purdue, Navy, Pitt and the host Golden Eagles. Other participants included Bucknell, Maryland, Kent State, Brown and Buffalo.
Sottolano and the Fighting Scots will travel to tackle the Appalachian State Invitational in Boone, North Carolina later this month.