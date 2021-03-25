Sophomore Carly Daniels raced to All-PSAC honors to highlight the Mansfield University men’s and women’s cross country team at the 2020-21 PSAC Championships hosted by Lock Haven University.
Daniels finished 18th in the women’s 5K race, with a time of 19:30.1 to earn 2nd-Team All-PSAC. She jumped 125 places from her 6K finish at last year’s PSAC Championships.
“Last year I probably came through the 5K at 22 minutes, and now to be at 19:30 — that’s crazy,” Daniels stated. “I’ve just grown so much and I’m proud of myself.”
The afternoon marked the first competition for the programs in over a year.
“It’s exciting for me because I have been home for a year and been without my teammates for almost 11 months,” Daniels on what competing as a unit meant to her. “Overall it was great to be back with my team and seeing everyone doing well and thriving.”
Freshman Aneisa Dodson was the second Mountie to cross, finishing 49th with a time of 20:19.3. Sophomore Shelby Alexander, (21:14.4) and freshmen Emily Gerlach (21:48.8) and Tedra Harrison (22:07.4) rounded out the Mounties placing 83rd, 98th and 103rd, respectively.
In the men’s race, sophomores Christian Tanner and Kevin Heeman were the top two Mountaineer finishers placing 39th and 48th, with times of 16:26.0 and 16:35.9.
Freshmen Riley Transue was the third Mountie finisher taking 64thwith a 5K time of 16:59.1. The final trio of Mountaineer finishers were freshman Abraham Calderon (17:53.2), sophomore Michael Grundon (18:26.9) and freshman Simon Richards (19:25.4) who crossed the line in 97th, 105th and 117th place, respectively.
The women earned a 13th- place team finish with the men taking 12th.
The Mounties switch gears and push forward to the outdoor track and field season when they return to Lock Haven on Saturday March 27 for the Elliston Early Bird Meet.