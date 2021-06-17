Baseball senior Hunter DePrimo, men's track and field junior Sean Ringgold and softball senior Joelle Snyder were tabbed Mansfield University 2021 Spring Athletes of the Year, announced by the athletic department at the fifth installment of the Mountie Awards on Wednesday night, June 2.
To view the all-time Mountaineer Athletes of the year, click here. To view the presentation at the Mountie Awards, click here.
DePrimo and Ringgold were named Male Athlete of the Year for the first time of their careers, while Snyder is a two-time Mansfield University Female Athlete of the Year.
Ringgold was the only Mountaineer to earn All-PSAC honors in multiple events at the PSAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in his first full season with the program. Ringgold claimed gold in the 200-meter dash finishing with his personal best time of 21.82 in just the second time competing in the event on the year. Ringgold collected more hardware with an All-PSAC finish in the 400-meter dash crossing the line in second with a time of 49.47.
Ringgold's victory in the 200-meter dash at the conference championships earned the junior NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field All-Region.
DePrimo completed the all-region trifecta as he was named 2nd-Team Atlantic ABCA/Rawlings, NCBWA and D2CCA All-Atlantic Region starting pitcher.
The 1st-Team All-PSAC East pitcher started nine games, going 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA. DePrimo ranked second in the entire PSAC with 83 strikeouts as he fanned double-digit hitters in four starts. The right-hander struck out 10 hitters against Lock Haven, 13 hitters against West Chester and Bloomsburg, before sitting down a conference-leading 15 batters in a victory over Shepherd to earn NCBWA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week.
DePrimo and Ringgold were also named Most Valuable Players for their programs and Male Iron Mounties of the Year.
Snyder is honored for the second time of her career after winning the award following her sophomore season in 2019. Named 1st-Team All-PSAC shortstop, Snyder started all 32 games, leading the team with a .360 (36-for-100) batting average with eight doubles, four triples, two homers and 19 RBI.
The senior led the team in slugging percentage at .580, in hits and triples, while also ranking seventh in the PSAC for triples. The Dornsife, Pa. native collected her 100th-career hit against Kutztown on April 3 and had her best game against Shippensburg when she hit two home runs and totaled five RBI.
Snyder is planted all over the Mountaineer softball record book and finished her career third all-time in batting average (.385) despite playing in less than three full seasons.
Snyder was also honored by the department as the Creed Award winner for Service and softball's Most Valuable Player.
Fall and winter seniors will also live in the Mountaineer archives forever as they were honored as 2021 Fall and Winter Athletes of the Year after losing their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.