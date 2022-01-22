Mansfield University baseball standout Hunter DePrimo has been tabbed a 1st-Team National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-Atlantic Region selection as a starting pitcher.
Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of baseball and is dedicated to the advancement of the sport.
A four-year member of the Mountaineer starting pitching rotation, DePrimo put everything together as a senior to become the ace of the staff and one of the most dominate pitchers in the PSAC.
In 2021, DePrimo, a 1st-Team All-PSAC East and 2nd-Team NCBWA, D2CCA All-Atlantic Region and Atlantic-ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II starting pitcher, started nine games, going 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA. DePrimo ranked second in the entire PSAC with 83 strikeouts as he fanned double-digit hitters in four starts. The right-hander struck out 10 hitters against Lock Haven, 13 hitters against West Chester and Bloomsburg, before sitting down a conference-leading 15 batters in a victory over Shepherd to earn NCBWA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week.
DePrimo notched six complete games, placing him in a tie for first in the PSAC. DePrimo has struck out an unprecedented 207 hitters over just three full seasons.
DePrimo is 55 strikeouts from becoming the Mountaineers' career program leader.
The Mountaineers start their season on Friday, Feb. 19 with a trip to Glenville, W.V. for a three-game series with Glenville State College.