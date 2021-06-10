MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Destroyers (1-1) opened up their home stadium in dominating fashion as they put up 19 runs in a 19-0 demolition of the Hornell Dodgers (0-2) to pick up their first regular-season win of the year on Wednesday, June 9.
Ace pitcher Kyle Smith put together an extremely effective outing on the mound, going six innings and only allowing one hit and four total baserunners while recording seven punch-outs and no runs in a nearly perfect performance.
Kyle Murray came into the game to finish things off in the seventh inning and went one inning while allowing just one hit and no runs.
The Destroyers came out of the gates on fire, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning with two outs scored on five runs to give them the early advantage.
Randal Hien, Willie Schwarick, Jalen Buster, Chay Yeager, David Wiley and Michael Cervantes all crossed home plate in the inning to help their team build the early advantage they never relinquished during the contest.
The defense and pitching would continue to dominate in the next inning and the Destroyers would put one more run on the board with a Tyler Castelli RBI-single that scored Cervantes for the second time of the day and pushed the score to 7-0.
Mansfield would once again score in bunches in the bottom of the third inning, and Cervantes was able to send a three-run bomb over the fence to highlight a four-run fourth inning and extend the lead to 11-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Destroyers removed any doubt of a possible comeback and put up another eight runs in the frame where they used six walks and four hits with two doubles to push the score to its final mark of 19-0.
The Destroyers were able to use their defense and pitching in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to keep Hornell off the board and end the game early in a blowout.
The Mansfield bats were led by Cervantes who had an extremely productive outing where he went 4-5 on the day with five RBIs and four runs scored. He had the lone home run of the day in the third inning that pushed the game out of reach for Hornell.
Wiley also put together a fine day at the plate, going 3-3 with three runs scored, three RBIs and a triple.
John Wheeler also went 3-3 on the day with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Shwarick added two hits and three RBIs, while Hien and Castelli both had hits as the Destroyers put together a 14-hit day in their first home contest since 2019.
The Destroyers have now scored 26 total runs in their first two games of the season and will look to continue their offensive excellence when they take on Danville on Thursday, June 10 and try and pick up their second victory of the year.