The Destroyers re-sign two Division I players that were scheduled to play for them in 2020.
Michael Cervantes is from League City, Texas and is a 5’10, 190-pound sophomore shortstop from La. Monroe. He was All-County, First Team All-District and All-State Honorable Mention. Last spring as a freshman, Cervantes played in four games and hit .250 average.
“He is a very strong defender and will play a huge role for us in the all-important middle infield,” Destroyer Head Coach Brian Hill said.
Also re-signing is Theron Schilling, who is from West Chester. He is a 6’1, 192-pound Junior outfielder from Villanova University. Schilling was an All-League selection in high school. In the summer of 2019, Theron played in the NYCBL for the Rome Generals and hit .291 with three doubles, two triples and eight RBI’s.
“Theron has plus speed and will be fun to watch on the base paths and running down balls in the outfield. Two more great additions to the Destroyer 2021 roster,” Coach Hill said.