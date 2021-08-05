MANSFIELD — In a best of three series in the second round of the New York Collegiate Baseball League Playoffs, the top-seeded Mansfield Destroyers (29-8-1) were stunned by the Hornell Dodgers (27-14-1) in two-straight wins as the Dodgers moved on in the playoffs by scores of 14-5 and 7-10 on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 27 and 28.
In the first game of the playoffs for the Destroyers, Hornell caught fire in the top of the fourth inning batting and rode their advantage until the final out.
After a 0-0 stalemate after three innings of play, the Dodgers scored 12 of their 14 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pick up the win.
The Mansfield team wasn’t able to get on the board until the fifth inning and failed to rally back on their home field to take the first game in the series.
In the second game of the three-game series, the Destroyers traveled to take on Hornell on Wednesday, July 28 at Maple City Park and squandered an early 5-0 lead for their season to come to an end in a 10-7 loss.
The Destroyers got the early lead on the back of three walks and an error in the top of the second inning with both James Broderick and Theron Schilling scoring after an error by the Hornell third baseman to push them out to a 2-0 lead.
Mansfield would back that inning up and retire the next three batters in the bottom of the frame in order with pitcher Chic DeGaetano recording two punchouts in the inning.
The Destroyers would continue to play well in the early portions of the game and in the top of the third inning, Michael Cervantes and Willie Shwarick used singles to reach base and a Broderick walk to load the bases for Schilling.
The Hornell defense floundered with runners in scoring position and allowed Cervantes to score on a wild pitch and move the other base runners to second and third base for Schilling.
The at-bat would end with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Schwarick. One batter later, Will Yarbro would score Broderick on an RBI single to center field and give the Destroyers a comfortable five-run lead heading into the bottom of the third inning.
The Destroyers would retire the Hornell batters in order in the bottom of the frame, but from that point on the Dodgers would clean up their mistakes and start to come alive batting.
The Hornell team evened the score quickly in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring five runs on four hits and two Destroyer errors to knot things up at 5-5.
Mansfield would once again take the lead in the top of the seventh inning with Cervantes scoring the go-ahead run on an error by the catcher after ripping a double to left field to reach base.
The Destroyers would get one more run in the inning on an unearned run by James Broderick after a Yarbro double bagger to center field, and gave them a 7-5 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hornell would get one run back in the bottom of the seventh but would put the game on ice throughout the final two innings of play.
The Dodgers would retire three straight batters to start the eighth inning and scored four runs in the bottom of the inning. That pushed their lead to 10-7 and was the last time either team would get on the board.
Mansfield attempted to mount a comeback in the top of the ninth inning but was unable to capitalize with two runners on base, no outs and the Dodgers were able to record three straight outs to end the Destroyers season.
In the loss, Cervantes led the charge for Mansfield batting 2-4 with two runs scored while adding a double. Cervantes ends his 2021 season with big numbers, batting 0.375 in the playoffs while going 0.400 on during the regular season with 38 hits and a team-high 30 RBIs.
Also with two hits was Yarbro who went 2-5 on the day with two RBIs and Bryce Porter who finished the game 2-3 with a double.
Broderick and Shwarick each had hits as well with Broderick scoring a game-high three runs.
The top batter for the Destroyers was stifled in the loss, and Tyler Castelli, who batted 0.455 with 46 hits, 25 RBIs and 31 runs scored in the regular season, went 0-5 in the loss.
The pitching staff would struggle in the final game of the season and the four pitchers who took the mound combined to allow 10 runs (seven earned) on seven hits while walking six batters. They also struck out 12 total batters.
The Dodgers moved on in the NYCBL Playoff Championships against the Cortland Crush, who beat the Dodgers in consecutive games to claim the NYCBL 2021 Title by scores of 5-2 and 5-3 on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.