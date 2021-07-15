Following disastrous flooding in the Mansfield area after intense rainfall Friday night, a fundraising effort started by the Mansfield Destroyers to assist the borough and its residents with flood-related expenses reached its goal in less than 24 hours this week.
A GoFundMe page set up by the team saw over $700 in donations within 2 hours of its existence Saturday, with the target of $1,000 reached by Sunday morning.
Multiple donations were gifted by both community members and those outside the Twin Tiers region, with contributions as small as $5 and large as several hundred.
Awareness was raised for the fundraising effort through player and team social media accounts.
“The Mansfield community and Destroyers are one family,” owner and president Don Lewis said. “From day 1, it was our promise to play a major role within the borough. Our prayers and positive thoughts are with the entire community during this time.”
Donations can still be made by visiting the team’s GoFundMe page here, or searching “Help Mansfield Recovery” at gofundme.com or in the GoFundMe app.
Proceeds from the GoFundMe page will be donated directly to the Mansfield Borough government office to assist with flood-related efforts.
Weather reports indicate Mansfield received over three inches of rain in a 20-minute span Friday night, with several more inches falling through the weekend and early into the week. More rain is in the forecast for the coming days.
