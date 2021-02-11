The Destroyers signed three Division I players from 17th ranked Wake Forest University.
Lucas Costello is from Miami, FL and is a 6’2, 195-pound freshman infielder.
Costello played for the nationally ranked Westminster Christian Academy and hit .310 in his shortened senior year, along with a homer and seven stolen bases.
He hit .385 with four homers, 20 RBI’s and 18 stolen bases his junior year and hit .286 in his sophomore and freshman years. Costello was rated as a top 500 prospect by Perfect Game and the No.124 shortstop nationally and the No.108 recruit in Florida.
“Lucas is a huge addition to our roster; he is a very athletic guy with excellent speed and great versatility,” Head Coach Brian Hill said. “He is projected to be an everyday starter and hit in the middle of our lineup.”
Carmine Petosa is from Jackson, NJ and is a 6’0, 250-pound freshman left-handed first baseman.
Petosa hit over .400 his junior year with five homers with a .754 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .538. In 2018 he helped lead his team to a South Jersey Championship. Petosa was ranked as a top 500 recruit by Perfect game and ranked the number 26th prospect from New Jersey.
“Carmine has a lot of pop in his bat and is projected to be a four or five hitter for us,” Hill said.
James Broderick is from Wellesley, MA and is a 6’0, 185-pound freshman left-handed hitting middle infielder. James earned eight varsity letters in high school, four in baseball and four in hockey, where he was also was a team captain and All-Conference pick.
He hit over .300 in both his sophomore and junior years. He had no senior year due to COVID. Broderick was rated as a top 500 prospect by Perfect Game, including the No.27 recruit from the state of Massachusetts.
“James is projected to see a lot of time at second, short, and third for us,” Hill said. “The addition of these three very talented guys is huge for us, and we are really looking forward to having them with us. Stayed tuned for more exciting Destroyer signings.”