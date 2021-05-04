Destroyers sign two players

The Destroyers announced the signing of Tyler Castelli an Devin Mersmann on Tuesday, May 4. 

 photo provided

The Destroyers are thrilled to announce the signing of Tyler Castelli from Embry-Riddle and Devin Mersmann from Alfred State to the 2021 roster.

Castelli is from Tampa, FL, is a 6'3, 195-pound freshman outfielder. Castelli earned All-Region accolade and hit .307 on 58 hits with 43 RBIs. Tyler graduated from Armwood High School in 2020.

Mersmann, from Arcade, NY, is a 6'0, 163-pound freshman right-handed pitcher. Mersmann has appeared in three games in the 2021 season and has pitched four and a third innings with two strikeouts with one walk while giving up five hits while surrendering one unearned run. Devin graduated from Pioneer High School.

