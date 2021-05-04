Destroyers sign two players

The Destroyers are thrilled to announce the signing of Tyler Castelli from Embry-Riddle and Devin Mersmann from Alfred State to the 2021 roster.
Castelli is from Tampa, FL, is a 6'3, 195-pound freshman outfielder. Castelli earned All-Region accolade and hit .307 on 58 hits with 43 RBIs. Tyler graduated from Armwood High School in 2020.
Mersmann, from Arcade, NY, is a 6'0, 163-pound freshman right-handed pitcher. Mersmann has appeared in three games in the 2021 season and has pitched four and a third innings with two strikeouts with one walk while giving up five hits while surrendering one unearned run. Devin graduated from Pioneer High School.