On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 11th annual Brayden’s Trail of Strength 10K commenced.

Susan Blackwell, Brayden’s mother coordinates the race and the chicken barbecue with family, friends and neighbors every year.

“It’s a lot of preparation between marking the actual trail, cooking all the food and putting flyers around to advertise.” Blackwell said. “I enjoy it. It’s who I am now.”

Brayden lives with a rare chromosome 18 condition. Blackwell explained the troubles they encountered with an initial diagnosis.

“This is very rare. A lot of times, it was misdiagnosed as Down Syndrome and the only research society for this in the U.S. is out of Texas. That’s how rare this is.”

This year Brayden’s 10k had around twenty participants, some returning supporters back for another year and some are newcomers who just want to support a good cause.

This year’s winner for the female division, Brenna Lyons, is brand new to the trail. While this year’s overall male winner, Matt Garis, has done the trail before, but never finished.

Michael Browne is a regular supporter and has won the overall male title for the past seven years and this year he passes that title on with a smile.

This year, the race, barbecue and donations raised over $700 total and all the proceeds are then sent to the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society in Brayden’s name.

This is a huge gesture to the Blackwell family. “We have our supporters that come out every year, and we’re always trying to expand and get more people interested. The whole point of these events is to raise money and awareness for a good cause,” Blackwell said

The Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society is a nonprofit organization that the Blackwell family has grown very close to over the years.

So much so, that Brayden often receives videos from members and volunteers thanking him for everything he does.

The Blackwell family is looking to bring back the 23K run for Brayden’s Trail of Strength as well with hopes of growing their numbers in addition to hosting multiple events and races to raise money and awareness for Chromosome 18 research.