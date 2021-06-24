The 12th Annual Endless Mountain Music Festival Charity Golf Tournament will be on Monday, July 26 at the Tyoga Golf Course at 759-Route 660) in Delmar Township, about two and a half miles from downtown Wellsboro.
Among the golfers in the four-person scramble tournament will be some of the world-renowned musicians who will be performing during the July 16-Aug. 1 Endless Mountain Music Festival and love to play golf, according to Bill Hebe, chairman. The tournament is limited to 120 players. “We are asking golfers to send in their registration forms by Friday, July 23,” he said.
Sign-in will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 26, the day of the tournament at the Tyoga Golf Course. The shotgun start will be at 11 a.m.
There will be a 50/50 optional chipping or putting contest with additional individual prizes awarded via drawing. Mulligans are three for $10.
At 4:30 p.m., there will be a cash bar, a picnic dinner, a reception and award presentations. Prizes will be presented to the top three teams and to individuals for closest to pins, long drives and putting excellence.
The tournament fee of $100 per golfer includes: a goodies bag, box lunch, on-course beverages, green fee, cart fee, event prizes, picnic dinner, reception and awards.
Golfers can choose to enter their own foursome or can be placed in a group. Also available are $125 hole sponsorships.
All proceeds raised through this tournament benefit Endless Mountain Music Festival student activities. A 501C3 non-profit organization, the festival is a regional event, made possible through the efforts of countless community volunteers, sponsors and festival partners.
Fill out the registration form and mail it and payment to: Bill Hebe, Golf Tournament Chairman, 17 Central Avenue, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Golf tournament checks must be made payable to: Endless Mountain Music Festival.
For a registration form or more information, call 1-570-724-1832, email billhebe@epix.net or visit www.endlessmountain.net.